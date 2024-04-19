School Cancels Actor's Speech Over 'Activism' and 'Lifestyle'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Associated Press reports that The Mountain View Middle School in Cumberland County has officially canceled a planned appearance by actor and children’s book author Maulik Pancholy, which was set for May 22, 2023.

The decision was made by the school district’s board, which voted unanimously on Monday night to revoke the invitation. The board cited concerns relating to Pancholy's 'activism' and 'personal lifestyle' which were deemed potentially at odds with the district's policy against hosting politically charged events.

This policy was established following criticism the district received for a political event held during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Pancholy, who is gay, is known for his roles in "30 Rock," "Weeds," and as the voice of Baljeet in "Phineas & Ferb." He has also authored children's books and was appointed in 2014 to the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. His planned talk aimed to address anti-bullying, reflecting his advocacy work.

Pancholy's Broadway credits include Grand Horizons and It's Only A Play.

Board member Bud Shaffner stated during the meeting, “If you research this individual, he labels himself as an activist. He is proud of his lifestyle, and I don’t think that should be imposed upon our students, at any age.”

In response to the cancellation, Maulik Pancholy expressed disappointment, emphasizing the importance of representation in literature and its impact on youth. “It’s why I wrote my books in the first place. Because representation matters,” Pancholy explained in a statement. He continued, “I wonder why a school board is so afraid of that?”

The decision has led to backlash from the community, with several parents, students, and other community members labeling the board's decision as discriminatory. Efforts to reinstate Pancholy's appearance are underway, with online petitions circulating.