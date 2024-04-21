Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at The Belmont Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"The Play That Goes Wrong" at the Belmont Theatre of York is an uproarious delight directed by the talented Rene Staub. This 2012 award-winning play within a play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields sets the stage for the Cornely Drama Society to present their rendition of "The Murder at Haversham Manor." From the moment the audience steps in, they're treated to a peek behind the curtains, meeting both the characters of the murder mystery and the actors behind them. As the troupe endeavors through their murder mystery stage production, a cascade of comedic mishaps ensues, turning the evening into a riotous affair.

The performances of the cast were stellar across the board, leaving it nearly impossible to pick a favorite. Each actor brought their own flair to the production, from Mike McGuinness's side-splitting portrayal of a dead man to Dylan Staub's seamless chemistry with the ensemble as Dennis Tyde. Carter Anstine's evolution from a stiff lighting guy into a wild character as Trevor Watson was particularly entertaining. Meanwhile, the dynamic between Makaley Warner's Sandra Wilkenson and Amber Gamber's Anne Twilloil provided tears of laughter, while Chris D'Imperio's physical comedy as Chris Bean and Wesley Hemmann's depiction of Robert Grove left the audience in stitches. However, it was Tree Zuzzio's portrayal of Max Bennett/Cecil, with its hilarious breaches of the fourth wall, that garnered the most uproarious laughter and snorts.

The creative and remarkable set design by Eric Paules and Rene Staub, along with Caleb West's lighting design, further elevated the success of the show. The only drawback to this production is its short run. With so much enjoyment to be had, one can only hope that the Belmont Theatre extends its engagement for at least another week. Don't miss the chance to witness this incredible show. Secure your tickets now at the button below, and if they sell out, don't hesitate to contact Executive Director Shane Rohrbaugh and plead for more performances.