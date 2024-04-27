Review: RUPERT'S REMARKABLE REQUEST at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Rupert’s Remarkable Request” is an award-winning original play written by York local playwright Diane Crews. It is onstage at TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone from April 26th to 28th under the directions of Diane Crews. Rupert is a well-known character at TAFE, and he appears in “Rupert Meets Mrs. Tales,” which is one of the 4 touring shows the theatre offers the community.

“Rupert’s Remarkable Request” was a commissioned play to promote literacy among young students. Rupert is not interested in reading, but he meets a mysterious librarian who introduces him to the magical world of stories. Sofia DiMercurio plays the curious and friendly Rupert. She gave a strong performance leading the audience through fairytales, classic stories, mysteries, and Shakespeare. She confidently interacted with the audience, and Friday night’s audience warmed right up and enjoyed responding to Rupert and various characters throughout the show.

The ensemble cast of characters included Elizabeth Reed, Hope Lowry, Taegan King, Emmalise Patel, Jonny Collison, Danielle Collison, Ray Baer, Eddie Baer, Mark Deckard, Andrea Tomlinson, Karissa Lawrence, Jude Michael, Rory Fogle, Angela Williams, Opal Lehigh, Avrie Marteny, Anjali Patel, and Jennifer Mooney. Many cast members took on multiple characters and costume changes.

“Rupert’s Remarkable Request” is a unique show geared toward families and young readers. Rupert’s enthusiasm for meeting new characters might encourage the love of reading for your family. Check the link below for more information and to order tickets.

