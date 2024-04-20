Photos: First Look at CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF at EPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ephrata Performing Art Center (EPAC)'s production of Tennessee Williams’ classic, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is now running through April 27th.

Check out photos from the production below!

The cast is led by Zach Haines as Brick Pollitt and EPAC newcomer Gabrielle Hondorp as Maggie Pollitt. Joining them is Edward R. Fernandez as Big Daddy, Elizabeth Pattey as Big Mama, Andrew Terranova as Gooper, and Tatiana Dalton as Mae. This production is directed by Sean Young.

Set in the sultry Mississippi Delta, this powerful play takes you on an emotional roller coaster as the Pollitt family navigates their own desires, secrets, and the crumbling foundation of their relationships. As lies, greed, and unspoken truths take center stage, passions ignite, exposing the raw vulnerabilities of their lives. This battle for truth, love, and survival features intense dialogue against a rich Southern backdrop, and will leave you spellbound and questioning the true nature of love.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will run from April 18th to April 27th at the Sheradin Bigler Theater.

Photo Credit: Sheri Niven Photography