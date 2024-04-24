FOREVER PLAID Comes to Act II Playhouse in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, “Forever Plaid”, the beloved musical by Stuart Ross.

Previews begin May 21, 2024 and the production opens Friday, May 24. “Forever Plaid” runs through Sunday, June 16, 2024.

“Forever Plaid” tells the story of four friends: Sparky, Smudge, Jinx, and Frankie. They are united by their love of music and, together, have formed their own band, The Plaids as an ode to their idols, The Four Freshmen, The Hi-Lios, and The Crew Cuts just to name a few. Practicing out of Smudge’s basement, they promise an evening of beloved songs as they rehearse harmoniously and squabble boyishly. Audiences are sure to be humming along to some of the greatest nostalgic pop hits of the ‘50s.

“‘Forever Plaid’ seems like it was tailor-made for Act II Playhouse,” said Act II Artistic Director, Tony Braithwaite. “The musical is on-brand and guaranteed to delight our audiences. I cannot believe that in the Playhouse’s history, it has never been staged here. It seems the perfect way to round out our 25th anniversary season!”

The Act II production is directed by Michael Indeglio who appeared previously on the Act II stage in “I Love You, You’re Perfect…Now Change” (2022) and “Cole For Your Stocking” (2022). Indeglio also plays the role of Sparky in the production.

The rest of the cast is made up of Thomas Smith, Liam Sneed, and Matthew Wright-Conti. They share the stage with Dan Matarazzo (Pianist and Musical Director) and Hans Hibbard (Bassist).

Behind the scenes, Patricia G. Sabato is the Assistant Director, Stephen Casey the Choreographer, Matthew Owitz the Production Stage Manager and Laura Mancano the Assistant Stage Manager. Megan Jones is the Scenic Designer, Seana Benz the Costume Designer, James Leitner the Lighting Designer, Adam Danoff the Sound Designer, Jennifer Burkhart/Avista Theatrical Services are designing Props, and Eliot Curtis is the Scenic Artist.

Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 43 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the 3rd Artistic Director in the theatre’s history.



