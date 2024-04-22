DreamWrights Center For Community Arts Presents SWEAT By Lynn Nottage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare to be immersed in the compelling world of Pulitzer Prize-winning drama as DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "SWEAT" by renowned playwright Lynn Nottage.

Set against the backdrop of blue-collar America, this gripping narrative unravels the lives of factory workers grappling with economic turmoil, fractured relationships, and the elusive pursuit of the American dream.

Under the skilled direction of Cal Weary, and with a creative team including set designer Gregory DeCandia, technical director Jay Schmuck, costume designer Simone Davis, assistant director Sharee McFadden, assistant stage manager Toni Strange, lighting designer Ruby Rodriguez, and PSM/Sound Designer Ashley Shaw, "SWEAT" promises an emotionally charged exploration of themes such as loyalty, betrayal, and resilience.

With a stellar cast featuring Brae Bixler, Crystal Ganong, Na'San Jamison, Charissa Moye, Joel Perez, Daryll Perkins Jr, Acell A. Spencer II, Michael Swanson, and Samantha Timothy, audiences are in for a thought-provoking and unforgettable theatrical experience.

Tickets are available now at https://dreamwrights.org/2024-season/sweat/. Advance tickets for general seating are priced at $16, with door sales subject to a $2 surcharge per ticket.

In conjunction with the production, DreamWrights invites the community to a FREE GALLERY OPENING on Sunday, April 28th, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The Last Call: Parliament Arts Organization Exhibition celebrates 13 years of advocating for York's talented creatives. Join us for a special toast at 3:30 pm as we bid farewell to the Parliament Arts Organization and commemorate its impact alongside "SWEAT."

Taking place on April 28th, 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm (Toast at 3:30 pm). Guests can access the event via the glass doors in the middle of the building on the parking lot side. The Last Call: Parliament Arts Organization Exhibit will be on display from April 28th to May 11th, with DreamWrights exhibits open and free to the public one hour before each performance.

About DreamWrights Center for Community Arts:

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is dedicated to providing inclusive intergenerational performance and education opportunities. Through fostering respect, responsibility, and excellence, DreamWrights empowers individuals to realize their full potential and build community through the arts.