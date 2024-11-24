Review: WHO'S HOLIDAY! at Open Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To kick off the holiday season for the fifth year in a row, Open Stage is presenting “Who’s Holiday!” from November 23rd to December 22nd under the direction of Chris Gibson and starring the talented Rachel Landon. “Who’s Holiday!” was written by Matthew Lombardo as a sequel to the well-known Dr. Suess book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Using Dr. Suess’ rhyming style, Lombardo brings us into the the future to see how the adorable Sally Who’s life has turned out. The raunchy one-woman show premiered on November 20, 2017 in New York City at The Westside Theatre.

“Who’s Holiday!” introduces the audience to an adult Sally Who in her Christmas bedazzled trailer on Christmas Eve as she comes home to get ready for her holiday party. Life did not turn out as expected for poor Sally Who, and the show takes some dark twists and turns as we learn about what happened after the Grinch came to Whosville. Rachel Landon’s portrayal of adult Sally Who is hilarious, raw, and outrageous. After five years, she has honed her craft! She speaks flawlessly in rhyme with expert comedic timing and invites the audience into her world to share her story. There is laughter, alcohol, drugs, sex, tears, and even a few songs. Rachel pulls the whole story together with the help of wardrobe, props, and music, and in the end you are rooting for Sally Who’s luck to change.

This show is adult-themed, and it is not intended for children. It was funny, shocking, and touching. I recommend putting on your best Holiday sweater and spending 90 minutes with Sally Who. You can also check out the fun holiday themed drinks at the bar. Click on the link below for more information or to get tickets for the show.

