Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show premiered in London in 1973. The musical made its way to Broadway in 1975, which was the same year it was adapted for the screen. The Rocky Horror Show was created out of O’Brien’s love for science fiction, B horror movies, and glam rock. The movie and the musical have developed a huge cult following, and audience members often appear in costume and participate in the show through call back lines. Director/choreographer Chad-Alan Carr, music director Andrew Metcalf, and conductor Carrie Conklin bring The Rocky Horror Show to the stage at Gettysburg Community Theatre for spooky season through November 2nd.

The set is perfectly creepy, and the lighting, complete with candles hanging from the ceiling, sets the mood. The band, featuring Carrie Conklin (piano/conductor), Cole Boudreau (drums), and Matt Grimmer (guitar), is placed on stage as an integral part of the action. The costumes, staging, and choreography really shine in this production. The evening this reviewer saw the show, the sound balance and diction were not the greatest, particularly in the first act, but most of the audience members were clearly fans of the show and knew it well enough that it did not impede their enjoyment and participation in the slightest.

Real-life husband and wife Eric and Randi Walker portray Brad and Janet. Their vocals are terrific—especially their harmonies—and they do a great job expressing Brad and Janet’s emotions throughout the story. Andrew Metcalf and April Diaz take on the roles of Riff Raff and Magenta, showing off their powerhouse vocals. Lexi Connelly’s Columbia is delightfully ditzy, and Marc Faubel’s Eddie is a brilliant tribute to Meat Loaf’s iconic portrayal of the role. Ryan Chalfant gives a strong performance as Rocky, Dr. Frank N Furter’s creation, with stellar vocals and stage presence. Chad-Alan Carr commands the stage in his role as Dr. Frank N Furter, and his performance of “I’m Going Home” is riveting. Samuel Eisenhuth’s performance as Narrator/Dr. Scott is completely engaging and highlights his fantastic comedic timing and line delivery. Eisenhuth is definitely one of the best this reviewer has seen in this role.

While the entire cast brings an energetic and exciting performance, the Phantoms really bring the show to life. Travis Houtz, Abbie Mazur-Mummert, Kyle Meisner, Mo Okotie Uro, Taylor Stahl, Debbie Williams, and Sara Myers transport the audience to the dark and sensual world of Dr. Frank N Furter with their tight harmonies, precise and dynamic dancing, and complete engagement with the story and their characters. Overall, the cast and crew of The Rocky Horror Show at GCT is sure to be an audience favorite! While this year’s performance is basically sold out, be sure to mark your calendar for the 2025 production Oct 3-19. Visit gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org for more information about this and other upcoming performances.

Photo Credit: Marc Faubel

