Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone is honored to present the award winning play, “Laramie Project,” from October 18th to 20th under the direction of Quinton Laughman. “Laramie Project” was written by Moisés Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Project company after conducting over 200 interviews after the gruesome murder of Matthew Shepard in 1998. Matthew Shepard was a 21-year-old gay student at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming. “Laramie Project” premiered in 2000 at The Ricketson Theatre, and though controversial, it has become one of the most frequently performed plays in the United States. In addition to “Laramie Project,” his is tragic story lead to the passing of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009.

The 12 cast members for “Laramie Project” used simple costume changes and props to portray more than 60 different characters in a series of interviews between Moisé Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Project Company. Using 4 different entrances to the stage, the cast wove the story of Matthew Shepard life and death. I was impressed with the cast’s ability to work together and individually how clearly they defined the different characters they played changing voices and mannerisms seamlessly and quickly.

The ensemble cast includes Andrea Unger, Deborah Lynn, Erica Collison, Kimarhi Garcia, Logan Smith, Marie Allen, Michael Reifel, Quinton Laughman, Sebastian Williams, Skye Williams, Vicki Schneider, and Zo Szilagyi. Each actor put in their heart and soul tell the emotional and deeply personal stories of Laramie, Wyoming.

Due to the adult content, this play is not suitable for younger children, but it may be an educational one for your older teens that may spark conversation. I recommend seeing “Laramie Project” at TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone. Check out the link below to get tickets or more information from TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone. Between the 3 pm and 7 pm performances, there will be a panel discussion with PFLAg York at 5:30 pm. Panelist members include Carla Christopher, Lori Riddle, and Tesla Taliaferro. Information from the Matthew Shepard Foundation and PFLAG is available at all performances.

