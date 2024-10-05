Review: NEWSIES- THE MUSICAL at DreamWrights Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DreamWrights Playhouse is bringing “Newsies- The Musical” to the stage from October 4th through 13th under the direction of Gregory DeCandia. The choreography for the show was by Emma Gaetjen, and the vocal direction was by Julia Heffner. “Newsies- The Musical” was written by Harvey Fierstein, music was by Alan Menken, and lyrics was by Jack Feldman. In 2012, the musical was nominated for 8 Tony Awards and won Best Choreography and Best Original Score.

My first experience with “Newsies” was as a child watching it on VHS. In 1992, Disney produced this musical inspired by the 1899 newsboy strike in New York City. I was not surprised to learn it had a cult following since my younger sister and I watched it constantly for a few years. I was thrilled to hear it was turned into a musical in 2011 when the show premiered at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. “Newsies- The Musical” was on Broadway from 2013-1014 before it began touring.

DreamWrights has a large and energetic cast for their production of “Newsies- The Musical.” You could feel their enthusiasm and vocal strength in each group number performed. I was especially impressed with the tap dancing number. A shout out to Dean Wiltie, the sound designer, who had to keep track of all the microphones, and Anna Fraser, the Costume Designer, for clothing them all historically.

The cast includes: Charlie Wingert (Jack Kelly), Louis Salazar (Crutchie), Christian Arcarese (Davey), Emmett Duncan (Les), Travis Conrad (Race), Grace Stover (Albert), Cienna Kamanda (Specs), Jayden Marcus Smith (Henry), Madison “Maddie” Buckley (Finch), Emma Gaetjen (Romeo), Elizabeth Wagner (Elmer), Ashlynn Leedy (Mush), Olivia McLain (Buttons), Shanell Nelson (Splasher), Julia Miller (Tommy Boy), Josh Arroyo (Jo Jo), Eva Jarrett (Mike), Maggie Marsala (Ike), Lydia Miller (Spot Conlon/Scab), Arya Bailey (Guard/Scab/Goon), Calvin Jones (Bill/Scab), Isabelle Oropeza (Katherine Plumber), Audrey Anne Kveragas (Darcy/Camerawoman), Zachary Claghorn (Wiesel), Lily Ganong (Morris Delancey), Mylah Schmitt (Oscar Delancey), Michael Swanson (Joseph Pulitzer), Gage Shackelford (Seitz), Jeanine Fino (Bunsen), Hannah Kuhn (Hannah/Nun/woman), Larry Lundberg (Nunzio/Mr Jacobi), Bernadette McLain (Snyder/Guard), Danielle Woods (Medda Larkin), Mackenzie Bailey (Bowery Beauties/Nun/Newsie), Rion Nogel (Bowery Beauties/Nun/Newsie), Genevieve McLain (Stage Manager), Elliot Duncan (Mayor/Police), Rodd Robertson (Teddy Roosevelt). The Goons included Arya Bailey, Even Brooks, Bennet Crone, Casper Ganong, Sadie Jarmer, and Lydia Miller. The Police included Elliot Duncan, Isabella Evans, Evangeline Haag, Lacey Jarmer, and Hannah Keilholtz. The Newsies Ensamble included Mackenzie Bailey, Cameron Deibler, Marlowe Given, Emma Kisielnicki, Rion Nigel, and Amy Pendergast. The Crewsies ensemble included Evan Brooks, Bennet Crone, Elliot Duncan, Isabella Evans, Casper Ganong, Evangeline Haag, Hannah Keilholtz, Javan Miller, Lean Miller, and Lena Sprenkle.

Charlie Wingert was a strong leader of the Newsies’ strike as Jack Kelly. He delivered an emotional performance and showed depth of character as he fought against Joseph Pulitzer. Michael Swanson portrayed Pulitzer’s greed and sinister side well. Jack’s two side kicks, Crutchie and David, were played by Louis Salazar and Christian Arcarese and each provided solid performances and strong characters. Jack’s love interest was Katherine Plumber, and she was played by the vocally talented and witty Isabelle Oropeza.

This is a fun show with lots of children dancing, singing, and creating chaos. I strongly recommend attending, and it is perfect for families with older children. Click the link below to order a ticket or to obtain more information from DreamWright’s website.

Comments