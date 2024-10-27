Review: MISERY at Twin Valley Players Colonnade

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on the 1987 book by Stephen King, Misery was adapted for the stage by William Goldman. A brilliantly written psychological thriller, Misery explores themes of obsession, addiction, feelings of entrapment, and fiction versus reality. Twin Valley Players Colonnade Theatre presented Misery under the direction of Brandi Tobias with stage manager Victoria Weber and fight director Toby Bradbury October 24-27.

Upon entering the theatre, the audience notices the set (designed by Jay Tobias and constructed by Jay Tobias, Jeff Hoffman, and Cindy Tobias)—a cute, rustic front door, kitchen, and bedroom. In the bedroom, a man with a sling on his arm is lying in the bed. Throughout the production, the lights (by Michael Everett), sound (by Tom Wilbert and Jack Geyer), props (by Cindy Tobias), and projections (by Ryan Kinnear) are beautifully designed, illustrating not only the mood of the scene, but also the passing of time.

This production of Misery features Lauren Bitting-Ellis (Annie Wilkes), Cindy Minnich (Annie Wilkes Understudy), Randy Stamm (Paul Sheldon), Michael Ellis (Paul Sheldon Understudy), Jake Margetanski (Buster), and Katy Engle (Buster Understudy). The performance this reviewer saw included Bitting-Ellis as Annie Wilkes, Stamm as Paul Sheldon, and Engle as Buster. Engle gives a great performance as Buster the Sheriff, playing the role with earnestness and energy. While Buster is only on stage for a short time, the audience cannot help but root for the character. Stamm’s performance as Paul Sheldon is beautifully nuanced, moving from the helpless car accident victim who is thankful for his survival and anxious to return to the world to the man who realizes that his freedom and perhaps his very life are in danger. His facial expressions, physicality, and vocal tone bring intensity to each scene as his character plots his escape. The final monologue of the play, delivered by Stamm, is captivating. Once she hits her stride, Bitting-Ellis gives a strong performance as Annie Wilkes. She’s quite believable as an obsessive fan who just can’t let go of her favorite character. Overall, the cast handles this intense thriller well, keeping audiences at the edge of their seats.

While the opportunity to see Misery has passed, Twin Valley Players Colonnade Theatre has a season filled with movies, special events, and more live theatre experiences that you won’t want to miss. Visit tvpcolonnade.com for information about their upcoming events!

Comments