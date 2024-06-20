Review: LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST at Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre brings class and laughs to Musser Park with their production of Love’s Labour’s Lost through June 23rd. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. This “pay what thou want” show is one of the Bard’s earlier and less performed comedies, which makes it all the more interesting.

The plot deals with four noble gentlemen (Chris Wegenseller, Ian Wettlaufer, Griffin Yeyna, and Sarge Dixon) who decide to swear off women for three years. As you can imagine, they are almost instantly tempted by a group of fair maidens (Eileen Daub, Areanna Hope Kroll, Sarah Nolt, Johanna Becker, and Rasha J. Clark). This leads to typical Shakespearean miscommunication, disguises, and flirtatious wordplay. Other highlights and complications arise from the pompous Don Armado (Jonathan Stayer), the goofy Moth (Holly Andrew) and the sultry Jaquenetta (Kim Greenwalt).

Love’s Labour’s Lost isn’t as hilarious as A Midsummer Night’s Dream nor as clever as Much Ado About Nothing. But just like sex and pizza, Shakespeare is always, at least, pretty good. This show has its moments, and the cast gives 110% with tons of physical comedy, silly voices, and manic energy.

Director, Rachel Luann Strayer sets the play in the roaring twenties with plenty of straw hats, chunky heels, and Charleston dances. A fantastic addition of musicians known as the Lovebirds Quintet are on hand to play popular songs, from that era, throughout the night.

I am always a fan of outdoor theater, and this production was no exception. I encourage you to come take a look and enjoy the efforts of this talented cast and crew. I might even suggest a night where people can bring their dog. Maybe they could call it “Shakespeare in the bark”?

Comments