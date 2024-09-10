Review: GO YOUR OWN WAY: A CELEBRATION OF FLEETWOOD MAC at Open Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The British-American award-winning rock band Fleetwood Mac originally formed in 1967. Since then, the band went through several changes in lineup, the most popular in 1975 when Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks joined Christine McVie, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood. With over 500 recorded songs, Fleetwood Mac has delighted audiences for decades. Audiences can enjoy an evening of Fleetwood Mac as Open Stage presents “Go Your Own Way: A Celebration of Fleetwood Mac”. This homage to Fleetwood Mac is produced by Wayne Landon with stage manager/projection designer Bethany Frymark, music director Brad Barkdoll, staging director TJ Creedon, lighting designer Tristan Stasiulis, costume designer Brock Viering, music arranger/band rehearsal director Anthony Pieruccini, production manager Janos Boon, and technical director John Kern.

The band features Jess Logan on keyboard, Brad Barkdoll on guitar, Dani Fiore on drums, and Jeremy Blouch on bass guitar (with Alexander Dalious on bass guitar for the 9/7 and 9/21 performances). These musicians wow the audience with their incredible skill, song after song, always in synch with one another and with the vocalists. Fleetwood Mac is known for intricate, powerful instrumental solos, and the band does not disappoint.

Brad Barkdoll, TJ Creedon, Madison Eppley, Jasmine Graham, Jess Logan, and Rachel Landon take on the vocal performances for 30 Fleetwood Mac songs. Their energy is contagious, their individual voices are unique and beautiful, and together they create rock magic. The harmonies, in particular, are a treat for the ears. In this production filled with outstanding performances, there are songs to appeal to every audience member. Some of the highlights for this reviewer include “Don’t Stop”, which starts the show with tremendous excitement, wonderful harmonies, and spectacular solo work from TJ Creedon and Jasmine Graham; “The Chain” and “As Long As You Follow”, which highlight Jasmine Graham’s clear, deep, and soulful vocals; “I’m So Afraid” and “Landslide”, performed by Rachel Landon with heart-wrenching power and emotion; “Dreams” and “Black Magic Woman”, audience favorites that show off TJ Creedon’s huge vocal range; “Silver Springs” and “Never Going Back Again”, which shine a spotlight on Jess Logan’s beautifully raspy vocal tone; and “Songbird”, which Madison Eppley’s lovely soprano suits wonderfully. Of course the group brings down the house with their closing number “Go Your Own Way.”

If you are looking for a performance that is full of joy, catch “Go Your Own Way: A Celebration of Fleetwood Mac” at Open Stage through September 21st. Visit openstagehbg.com for information.

