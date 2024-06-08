Review: AMERICAN IDIOT at DreamWrights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If you are a fan of Green Day, then you are excited about DreamWrights presenting “American Idiot” from June 7 to June 16th. Th lyrics are by Billie Joe Armstrong, music is by Green Day, and the book was by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer. The show was directed by Deirdre Casey and choreographed by Gabriel Casey. “American Idiot” premiered onstage in 2009 at the Berkeley Conservatory Theatre. “American Idiot” won two Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design and Best Lighting Design in 2010. In 2011, the show won a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album and a nomination for Best Musical.

The story centered around three close friends, Johnny (Louis Salazar), Tunny (Joshua Shriver), and Will (Charlie Wingert). The audience watched as they made choices for their lives, and those choices had consequences. Louis Salazar was phenomenal in this emotional role through drug addiction, and I loved that his talent for playing guitar was highlighted. Joshua Shriver brought the raw emotions of pain as his character is injured after joining the military. Charlie Wingert’s portrayal of the classic emo teen was spot on as he plunges into alcohol and depression as his friends leave him behind with a pregnant girlfriend… who also leaves him.

The cast included St. Jimmy (Amani Weary), Heather (Becca Gibbs), Whatshername (Sabrina Williams), Extraordinary Girl (Samantha Timothy), Gerard (Troi Steele), Andrew (Thomas Johnson), Declan (Benton Jackson), Miquel (Julien Sherman), Joshua (Travis Conrad), Ben (Nate Anderson), and Brian/Alysha (Adria McGarry). The ensemble included Felicity McLain, Lukas Donagher, Morgan Goss, Tigris Aquino, Assata Jones, and Kevin Mercedes Berroa. The cast was vocally talented and the hip hop dancing made the show pop.

The music is the core of this show. The band included guitar (Ed Allison, J. Eckenrode, and Jake Scholl). Drums (James Manjo), Keys (Roth Prep), bass (Alex Setliff), and conductor/music director (Charissa Moye). Using the songs from Green Day’s 2004 Album, “American Idiot,” and very little dialogue, the musical has a rock concert feel to it. The audience at opening night enjoyed the show and even sang the lyrics with the band as everyone was leaving.

If you love Green Day, rock music, and grunge punk, then this is a musical to see. Check out the the link for DreamWrights for tickets or more information.

