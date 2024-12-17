Popcorn Hat Players to Present 32nd Annual New Year's Eve Party for Children

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Popcorn Hat Players will present their 32nd Annual New Year's Eve Party for Children, where they count down to NOON instead of Midnight! Featuring their hit show from last summer: Snow White and The Two Dwarfs.

This family-friendly Popcorn Hat Players show will kick off the party and end with our famous countdown to noon. Everyone will receive party hats, Hawaiian leis, and noisemakers to help them celebrate the end of the countdown. And most famously, there will be a big balloon drop into the audience right at noon. This event only happens once every year, and is likely to sell out, so get your tickets today!

The event is at the Sunoco Performance Theater at the Whitaker Center in downtown Harrisburg on December 31. Doors to the Whitaker open at 10:00 AM, doors to the theatre open at 10:30 AM, and the show begins at 11:00 AM. The event wraps up with the countdown at 12:00 PM. Admission for adults and children is $20.

