Open Stage Closes Out Free Streaming Season With POIROT INVESTIGATES!: THE AFFAIR AT THE VICTORY BALL

Open Stage will return to the world of Hercule Poirot in Poirot Investigates!, based on the short story "The Affair at the Victory Ball" by Agatha Christie. The show will be streaming through the "Open Stage at Home" program April 2-18, and close out the all-streaming season from Harrisburg's professional theatre company. The show can be accessed through the company's Facebook and YouTube pages beginning April 2 at 8:00pm EST.

The theatre has produced 17 works to stream online since last May, including several for their educational program, the Alsedek Theatre School. This has included Zoom productions, fully staged shows practicing social distancing, and (as in the case of Poirot Investigates!) the "pod" of the five staff members creating a fully produced show to be streamed online, complete with costumes, props, a set, and four actors taking on all of the characters. Like many theatres around the country, the staff of Open Stage has pivoted in a time when performing arts venues cannot have a live audience..

The show will feature Christie's most famous creation: the eccentric and tidy Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. Last November, Open Stage premiered Poirot Investigates!: The Adventure of the Western Star as the second production in their 35th Season, and got to spend several weeks with the famed detective (and the bane of Agatha Christie's writing career). For Landon, the artistic director, Poirot Investigates! has been a special project, as he has been a huge fan of Agatha Christie's work since he was young. "It's been a challenge and an honor to don the moustache," jokes Landon. "And after a few months away from Poirot, it was great to build that world with Chris, Rachel and Benny again."

Landon refers to Chris Gibson, Rachel Landon and Benny Benamati, respectively, who play all of the other characters in the play. Together, the team of artists pieced together all of the production elements of The Affair at the Victory Ball, one of Agatha Christie's early short stories and a beautifully orchestrated murder mystery. The story revolves around two baffling deaths during a "Victory Ball," a lavish reception and dance which also happens to be a masquerade party, where every guest is a costumed character.

The highly stylized interpretation of Poirot's world - featuring a unit set and heightened characterization returns in this second installment of Poirot Investigates!, and the actors lean heavily into heightened performances and even some physical comedy to bring levity to the production.

"I think Agatha would appreciate and approve of what we've done with Hercule Poirot. She always felt that Poirot (and his fans) took themselves a bit too seriously. Christie had a famously sharp sense of humor, and I think she would be delighted with us leaning into the comedic elements that drive the play."

"Most importantly, I love bringing Hercule Poirot to life with a group of artists I love. I get to share this funny, rude, methodical, insufferable little man with the world, and hopefully people love him as much as I do. A great mystery has to have a lot of things, but Christie knew the same thing all great mystery writers know: you have to have an excellent detective. And Poirot is one of the best."

Open Stage is providing all online streaming shows for free to the public, but encourages those who watch to donate if they are able. "These are difficult times," says Landon. "And we know that not everyone has it easy right now. If you can donate a few dollars, then great. But providing art in a time of great difficulty is important to the Open Stage team. People need to laugh, and they need entertainment. I hope we can provide that to our audiences with this show." Open Stage also provides an option to join "The Inner Circle" which is a monthly subscription service that gives members perks and behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the season, as well as full access to all shows in "The Vault" from the past season.

Poirot Investigates! The Affair at the Victory Ball runs April 2-18, with Watch Parties on Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00pm EST, and Sunday afternoons at 3:00pm. The show can be accessed through the Open Stage YouTube page and on Facebook, and any time through the website, openstagehbg.com.