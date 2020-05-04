Joe Biden, Sr. Acted in York Little Theatre Play in 1940

May. 4, 2020  
York Daily Record has reported that Joe Biden Sr. Acted in a York Little Theatre (Now the Belmont Theatre) play in 1940.

The father of Presidential candidate Joe Biden had a prominent role in a York Little Theatre production featuring feuding women conspiring to become First Lady, entitled First Lady!

Playing the roles in "First Lady" were"Irene Hibbard" played by Carmen B. Liggitt, and "Lucy Chase Wayne" played by Alverta Herbst Keller. Their husbands are: "Carter Hibbard" played by Joseph Biden, and "Stephen Wayne" played by James Weeks.

The York Dispatch review of opening night appeared in their issue of October 22, 1940. The review stated: "Joseph Biden as 'Carter Hibbard' reveals an astonishingly accurate appreciation of his difficult role, and with this debut becomes one of the Little Theater's most promising performers."

