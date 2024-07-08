Interview: Megan Urz of SOUND OF MUSIC at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The “Sound of Music” is a beloved musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein, and it originally opened in 1959 winning five Tony Awards. The musical was later adapted to a film version staring Julie Andrews. The story is based on a 1949 memoir written by the actual Maria entitled “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers.” The musical is set in Austria just before World War II, and Maria begins a job as a governess for 7 children as she contemplates becoming a nun. Actor Megan Urz takes the stage as Maria in the “Sound of Music” at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre from June 28th to August 10th.

BWW: Tell the readers a little about yourself. What made you first fall in love with performing and theatre?

Urz: My name is Megan Urz, and I am from Northern Kentucky! I’m a Christian, I love pizza, and my favorite tv show is The Chosen! I also adore my family and friends with all my heart.

I’ve been singing ever since I can remember, but what made me love performing was doing little shows in Sunday school, speech meets in Elementary School, and seeing Wicked for the first time at the age of thirteen.

BWW: What has been your favorite role so far? Why?

Urz: Maria is already becoming one of my favorite roles, but my favorite role that I’ve already played, would have be to be Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. I did this show with Prather in Saudi Arabia, and the joy that we as a cast were able to give to the beautiful people there, is something I will forever cherish in my heart.

BWW: Do you have a dream role? Why?

Urz: Eliza Doolittle is a dream role of mine because I love her fearlessness, spunk, and I just love the story! It’s basically a rich play with stunning music mixed in, and I would get to wear a beautiful dress at a ball, so that checks all the boxes for me! :D This was also the first show I did with Prather, and it was one of the best theatrical experiences I’ve ever had.

BWW: You were last in Ragtime. How has Sound of Music been different from that experience?

Urz: First of all, wasn’t Ragtime amazing?! I love bragging on that cast, and now I get to brag about my Sound of Music cast too, because they are nothing short of amazing as well! One way Sound of Music has been different from Ragtime is that I went from playing multiple parts to solely playing one part. Both opportunities present their own challenges and joys, and are ultimately priceless gifts that I am so thankful for.

BWW: What have you done to prepare for the role of Maria? How is she similar/different from you?

Urz: I’ve grown up watching the beloved movie, so I definitely re-watched and studied it, but I also watched a documentary on the real Von Trapp family to learn more about who the real Maria was. And most importantly, I’m praying and relying on the Lord’s strength to help me tell this beautiful story in a way that will bless all who see it. Maria and I are similar in that we both share our faith in Jesus, in His saving power! Maria and I are different in that she is not afraid to speak her mind, whereas I sometimes can be more hesitant with that.

BWW: The music for the show is by Richard Rogers, and the lyrics are by Oscar Hammerstein. This was their last musical. Why do you think their music was so popular in the 20th century? Do you have a favorite song of theirs?

Urz: I think one of the reasons why their music was so popular in the 20th century is because they wrote in such a way that speaks to vast audiences in many relatable ways. I don’t have a favorite song of theirs, but I’m so thankful for the gorgeous music we forever have now because of them!

BWW: Do you have a favorite song or scene from the Sound of Music?

Urz: This question is so hard because I truly love ALL the moments! The kids are so precious, and I love getting to interact with them throughout the show.

BWW: What is the most challenging part of Sound of Music?

Urz: I think the most challenging part of Sound of Music, at least for me, is knowing that I have big shoes to fill... Julie Andrews was just so extraordinary in the role! However, I’m so excited to share with all who come, my Maria!

BWW: The first production opened in 1959. What do people still love about The Sound of Music?

Urz: What I think is still so loved and admired in The Sound of Music is the bravery and love interwoven in the Von Trapp family. A family that defied the evil of Hitler and the Nazis, leaving all they’d ever known for a life in which they didn’t, is a remarkable story of faith and courage, that I think will forever inspire people to do the same, no matter the cost.

BWW: Is there anything you’d like to share with the readers?

Urz: Come see our show!! My cast and crew are tremendous!!!

