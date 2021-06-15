Gettysburg Community Theatre Announces 2021 Season

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located at 49 York Street in historic downtown Gettysburg, PA, reopened for in person public performances after being shuttered for a year.

Now in its 13th season, GCT continues to offer educational, performance, and volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities year-round with the announcement of the remaining productions for the 2021 season, many of which are both in person live performances, and pre-recorded streamed performances, when those rights are available. All streaming performances are made possible in part by the Adams County Arts Council's STAR Grant, which is funded by the Borough of Gettysburg, Adams County Commissioners, and the Robert C. Hoffman Trust held by Adams County Community Foundation.

Last week, GCT started their annual summer theatre day camps, each week with a professional teacher and a different show to learn and perform. Registration is still open online for the in-person youth theatre day camps. Upcoming live in person performance tickets are on sale in advance at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org with tickets also on sale at the door if any seats are available, but since GCT is a very small 80 seat theatre, it is highly recommended that tickets be ordered in advance online. Auditions and volunteer opportunities can also be found online.

The 2021 remaining GCT season includes: Jack And The Beanstalk 4pm June 18, Improv Comedy Night 7pm June 19, Kids On Broadway 4pm June 25, Parallel Lives 7pm June 25 & 26 2pm June 27th, Working the musical 7pm July 9, 10, 16, 17, 2pm July 11 & 18, The Rainbow Fish 4pm July 23, Snow White 4pm July 30, The Carol Burnett Show LIVE 7pm August 6, 7, 13, 14, 2pm August 8 & 15, Steel Magnolias 7pm September 10, 11, 17, 18, 2pm September 12 & 19, The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 7pm October 8, 9, 15, 16, 2pm October 10 & 17, All Together Now! 7pm November 12, 13, 2pm November 13 & 14, James And The Giant Peach Jr. 7pm December 3, 4, 10, 11, 2pm December 5 & 12.

More information and donation information can be found online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org.