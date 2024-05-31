Fulton Theatre Presents CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The historic Fulton Theatre has announced the grand finale of its 2023-2024 season with a spectacular production of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." The curtain rises on this musical adventure on June 14, 2024.

Based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" brings to life the whimsical world of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, where golden tickets lead to the adventure of a lifetime. With music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, and a book by David Greig, this musical is filled with enchanting songs, dazzling choreography, and a heartwarming story.

Tyler Hanes stars as Willy Wonka, bringing his Broadway charisma to the Fulton Theatre stage. Hanes is well-known for his roles in 10 Broadway hits such as "Cats" (Rum Tum Tugger) and "A Chorus Line" (Larry). Bruce Winant joins him as Grandpa Joe, whose Broadway credits include “Chicago,” “Phantom of the Opera,” "Ragtime," “Les Miserables,” and “Miss Saigon.” Local rising star and Fulton regular Brodie Kennedy will play Charlie Bucket.

The Fulton Theatre's Executive Artistic Producer, Marc Robin, will helm this production. Under Robin's direction and choreography, the show's vibrant set designs, innovative lighting, and captivating costumes will transport audiences into Wonka's fantastical world.

Performance Schedule:

Opening Night: June 14, 2024

Run Dates: June 14 – July 21, 2024

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic, wonder, and pure imagination of this enchanting musical. Tickets for "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" are on sale now and can be purchased through the Fulton Theatre box office or online at https://thefulton.org/shows/charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory/

The full cast includes: Courtney Blanc (Ensemble), Ashley Calderon (Violet Beauregarde), Eddie Curry (Grandpa George/Ensemble/Mr. Green), Amy Decker (Cherry/Ensemble), Joshua William Green (Mr. Beauregarde), Tyler Hanes (Willy Wonka), Maya Imani (Grandma Georgina/Ensemble), Brodie Kennedy (Charlie Bucket), Ryan Kimbark (Augustus Gloop), Jalen Kirkman (Ensemble), Sierra Naomi (Mrs. Gloop), Zuhairah (Mrs. Teavee), Emmett O'Hanlon (Mr. Salt), Fran Prisco (Jerry), Marisa Rivera (Grandma Josephine/Ensemble), Katie Sina (Mrs. Bucket), Cody Smith (Ensemble), Albert Sterner (Mike Teavee), Daniel Velasquez (Father Bucket/ Ensemble), Cari Rose Walton (Veruca Salt), Bruce Winant (Grandpa Joe). Teen Ensemble: Mikaylin "MJ" Brooks, Bella Cesarini, Reagan Connell, Madeline A. Dixon, Elliott Evans, Finneghan Forrester, Silas Frank, Carly Geiter, Abigail Gottshall, Braedyn Jones, Clara Mecouch, Willy Reiner, Ariana Stambaugh, Madelyn Stern, Isaiah Stoltzfus.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, and a book by David Greig, will be directed and choreographed by Marc Robin. Music Direction by Ben McNaboe. Amy Rauchwerger (Production Stage Manager), Robert Andrew Kovach (Set Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Ryan J. Moller (Costume Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Jorge Cousineau (Video Designer), Meg Valentine (Props Designer), Matthew Oliver (Wig Designer), Katie Wilhelm (Assistant Stage Manager), Elspeth Bustard (Assistant Stage Manager), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate).

About Fulton Theatre:

Founded in 1852, the Fulton Theatre is a historic landmark located in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. With a legacy spanning over 170 years, the Fulton Theatre continues to produce exceptional professional theater, showcasing a diverse range of productions that captivate audiences of all ages. As a pillar of the Lancaster community, the Fulton Theatre strives to inspire, educate, and entertain through the power of live performance. For more information, visit thefulton.org.

