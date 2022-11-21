First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Ephrata's GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings - 11/21/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jeff Coon - SUMMER CLUB - Gretna Theatre 23%

The Unforgettable Big Band - HERSHEY AREA PLAYHOUSE PRESENTS: THE UNFORGETTABLE BIG BAND - Hershey Area Playhouse 9%

Tori Guhl - 2022 YOUTH COMPANY SHOWCASE - Servant Stage Company 8%

Carly Lafferty - JOLENE - Open stage 7%

Rebecca Pieper - IMITATING LIFE THROUGH SONG - Nazareth Center for the Arts 6%

Shannon Agnew - SIDEKICKED - Millbrook Playhouse 6%

Donovan Hoffer - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 6%

Nala Yates - ALIEN8 - Dreamwrights 4%

Maggie Haynes - JOLENE - Open stage 4%

Broadway at the Barn - BROADWAY AT THE BARN - Lebanon Community Theatre 3%

Isaiah Stoltzfus - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 3%

Alyssa Wray - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 3%

Brook Wood - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 3%

Chris Dailey - CHRIS DAILEY LIVE IN CONCERT - Community Theatre League 2%

Lindsay Bretz-Morgan - SHOWTUNE SUNDAY - The Belvedere Inn 2%

Corinna Sowers Adler - SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL - Yocum Institute for Arts Education 2%

Jeannette Wehye - THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN - Mt. Gretna Summer Concert Series 2%

Raquel Richardson - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 2%

Kathryn Cook - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 1%

Jeanette Whyea - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 1%

Dixie Surewood - BROADWAY OR BUST - Blue Moon 1%

Ryan Doncsecz - IMITATING LIFE THROUGH SONG - Nazareth Center for the Arts 1%

John Lloyd Young - CABARET - BCP New Hope, PA 1%

Madison Eppley - JOLENE - Open stage 1%

April Mae Davis - ON THE NAUGHTY LIST - Prima Theatre 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kristin Pontz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 14%

Kristin Pontz - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Alex Perez - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 5%

Andrew Stewart - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 4%

Kristin Petrou - THE WEDDING SINGER - Hershey Area Playhouse 4%

Bryan-Keyth Wilson - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 4%

Brandon Cameron - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 3%

Solise Alisa White - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 3%

Wally Calderon - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 3%

Lexi Fazzolari - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Allenberry Playhouse 3%

Deirdre and Gabe Casey - SPRING AWAKENING - Dreamwrights 3%

Cody Smith - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 3%

Katie Conklin - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 3%

Kristen Pontz - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Kerry Lambert - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Marc Robin - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 2%

Rebecca Gentry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey's Black Box Theatre 2%

Wally Calderon - ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK - Servant Stage Company 2%

Megan McClain - REEFER MADNESS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Sara Flynn - MAMMA MIA! - The Belmont 2%

Alejandra Santos - THE COLOR PURPLE - Civic Theater 2%

Dierdre and Gabriel Casey - WEST SIDE STORY - DreamWrights 2%

Chaz Wolcott - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Sara Flynn - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 2%

Jessica Yahner - CABARET - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stacey Burdick / Lisa Harris / Kate Willman - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 15%

Travis M. Grant - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 7%

Rebecca Bauer - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 6%

YharNahKeeShah *Ya-Ya* Smith - FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN'T ENUFF - Fulton Theatre 5%

Christopher Quigley - HELLO DOLLY! - The Belmont Theatre 5%

Isabelle Masquelier - SPRING AWAKENING - DreamWrights 4%

Paul Foltz - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

Jacquee Johnson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 4%

Stacey Burdick & Kate Willman - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Sarah Kendrick Watson - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 3%

John White - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Terrell Jenkins - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Hong Tran-Speros - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 3%

Courtney Cauthon - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 3%

Teal Knight - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 2%

Jacquee Johnson - CATS - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Stephanie Diane Parks - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Elizabeth Majewski - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 2%

Terri Dorshimer and Mandi L. Hurley - REEFER MADNESS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Paul Foltz - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Bonnie Hall - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Bottari & Case - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton Theatre 1%

Mary Geraci - NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

The Barefoot Historian & Co. - THE SECRET GARDEN - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 1%

Stacey Burdick / Kate Willman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Best Dance Production

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theater 42%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 25%

CATS - Susquehanna Stage Company 15%

FOOT LOOSE - Totem Pole Playhouse 13%

DAMES AT SEA - Bucks County Playhouse 3%

SPRING DANCE CONCERT - Pittsburgh Playhouse 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Kevin Ditzler - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 18%

Wally Calderon - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 7%

William Sanders - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 5%

Alex Perez - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 5%

Winnona Piazza - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

Ashley Byerts - THE SECRET GARDEN - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 4%

Marc Robin - SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 4%

Shannon Agnew - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

Luke Reed - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Totem Pole Playhouse 3%

Jasmine Ammons Bucher - THE WEDDING SINGER - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Gabe and Deirdre Casey - SPRING AWAKENING - DreamWrights 3%

Rene staub - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont theater 3%

Marc Robin - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre 3%

Andrea Unger - SHREK THE MUSICAL - DreamWrights 3%

Eric Mansilla - ONCE - Keystone Theatrics 3%

John DiFerdinando - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 3%

Chaz Wolcott - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhose 3%

Rosemary Bucher - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Eric S. Mansilla - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Oyster Mill Playhouse 2%

Christopher Quigley - HELLO DOLLY! - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Edward Fernandez - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Rebecca Gentry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey's Black Box Theatre 2%

Matthew Hydzik - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 2%

Jill Gagliano - CATS! - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Deb Schrager - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Edward R. Fernandez - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 21%

Reji Woods - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 9%

Bryan-Keyth Wilson - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 7%

Vicki Schneider - WOMEN AND ONE ACTS - TAFE 3%

Marc Robin - SWEAT - Fulton 3%

Ashley Shade Byerts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Carlisle Theatre 3%

Lawrence Lesher - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Edward R. Fernandez - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Jack Hartman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Jeff Luttermoser - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Evita Colon - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 3%

Tara Deljanovan - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 3%

Stephen Hensel - THE LION IN WINTER - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Amanda Coffin - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Quinton Laughman - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - TAFE 2%

Randall Frizado - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Gretna Theatre 2%

Dave Olmsted - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Edward R Fernandez - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Mandi L Hurley - NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Jay Schmuck - THE 39 STEPS - Dreamwrights 2%

Amanda Nowell - CHARLOTTE'S WEBB - Dreamwrights 2%

Maria Enriquez - AGNES OF GOD - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Jack Hartman - THE ELEPHANT MAN - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Ashley Shade Byerts - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

Chris Koslosky - NOW AND THEN - The Belmont 2%

Best Ensemble Performance

FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 11%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 7%

NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambersburg Community Theatre 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 4%

RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 3%

CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 2%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fulton 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey's Black Box Theatre 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

DAVID - Sight & Sound Theatres 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Fulton Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont Theatre 2%

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

DESCENDANTS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuit 1%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 19%

Tim Moser - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 6%

Colin Riebel - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 6%

Tim Moser - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 5%

Caleb Stroman - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

Tristian Stasiulis - PUFFS - Keystone Theatrics 4%

Matthew Mitra - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrsiburg 4%

Miguel Santiago - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Russell Thompson - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Jason Spichler - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage 3%

Corey Eslinger - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Carlisle Theatre 3%

CATS - Susquehanna 2%

Judi Miller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont 2%

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Tim Moser - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 2%

Paul Black - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 2%

Caleb Stroman - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Phill Haney - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 2%

Shannon Seip - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 2%

Caleb Stroman - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Judi Miller - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 2%

Stephen Hensel - NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Jim Shomo - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Dean Soltes - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 1%

Corey Eslinger - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

A. Scott Williams - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 23%

Scott Williams - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 6%

Ben McNaboe - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fulton Theatre 6%

Nate Petley - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Mitchell Sensenig - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 5%

Michelle DiBona Trefren - THE SECRET GARDEN - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 5%

Ryan Edward Wise - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

A. Scott Williams - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Sharon Boyer - CATS - Susquehanna Stage Company 4%

Cameron Kinnear - CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Amy Rau - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 3%

Ben McNaboe - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - The Fulton Theatre 3%

Ryan Dean Schoening - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickeys Black Box 3%

Caleb Heckman - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 3%

Mitchell Sensenig - ONCE - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Mo Ortbal - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Tyler Hoover - ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK - Servant Stage 3%

Lindy Mack - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Oyster Mill Playhouse 2%

Benjamin McCormack - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Julie Eurillo - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 2%

Erin Toscani & Barb Newberry - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 2%

Ben McNaboe - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton Theatre 1%

Jimmy Damore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Andy Roberts - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Servant Stage Company 1%

Brandon Martinez - MISS YOU LIKE HELL - Teatro Paloma 1%

Best Musical

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 15%

NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 6%

SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambersburg Community Theatre 5%

RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 5%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 4%

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Carlisle Theatre 4%

ADDAMS FAMILY - creative Pursuits 4%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fulton 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Fulton Theatre 3%

CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey's Black Box Theatre 2%

AVENUE Q - Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts 2%

ONCE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - DreamWrights 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Totem Pole Playhouse 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre 2%

MAMMA MIA - The Belmont 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

CABARET - Susquehanna Stage 2%

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Fulton 1%

ROCK OF AGES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 36%

CHILDREN OF THE EMPIRE - Fulton Theatre 11%

ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK - Servant Stage Company 9%

ALIEN8 - Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts 8%

SIDEKICKED - Millbrook Playhouse 7%

SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 7%

PRODIGAL - A MUSICAL ALLEGORY - Servant Stage 7%

HIMBOS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 5%

VERMILLION SUNSET - HACC Theatre 4%

WHAT KIND OF WOMAN - Off the WALL 4%

SOON - Prima Theatre 3%

Best Performer In A Musical

Jordon Ross Weinhold - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 13%

Scott Sealover - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

Will Lentz - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 5%

Darren Cementina - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Zoe Constantinides - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Colin Mash - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 3%

Paige Gualandi - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Ovation Playhouse NEPA 3%

Beth Darowish - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Patrick Mertz - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 2%

Ava Giorgione - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Lindy Keefe - MAMMA MIA! - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Charlotte Caples - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrusburg 2%

Hadley Qualls - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 2%

Andrew Mark Schaffer - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 2%

Amy Jo Brixius - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Kelly Kantner - DOGFIGHT - Genesis 2%

Reji Woods - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 1%

Dylan Warner - AVENUE Q - Dreamwrights 1%

Brady Bennett - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dreamwrights 1%

Eric Mansilla - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 1%

Hanley Smith - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 1%

Alex Shephard - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Alec Brashear - THE WEDDING SINGER - Hershey Area Playhouse 1%

Joseph M. Kemprowski (as Seymour) - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Oyster Mill Playhouse 1%

Stephane Duret - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton theater 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 17%

Zach Haines - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

Callaghan Petrosky - OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company 5%

Kristie Ohlinger - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Andrew Dixon - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 5%

Davon Williams - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 4%

A.J. Rhoads - MURDER ON WEST MOON STREET - Little Theater of Mechanicsburg 3%

Joel Ashur - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 3%

Evita Colon - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 2%

Hannah Kuhn - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 2%

Daryl Perkins Jr - THE ELEPHANT MAN - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Alice Kelly Bahlke - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Brian Silva - PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Ryan Dean Schoening - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Hadley Qualls - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

Raquel Richardson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Randall Frizado - SWEAT - Fulton Theatre 2%

Timothy J. Cox - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Tatiana Dalton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont 1%

Michael Griesemer - CLUE - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Rachel Faust - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Craig Copas - THE LION IN WINTER - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Dave Lang - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 1%

Trystin Bailey - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Martha Traverse - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Best Play

AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 21%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 15%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 5%

THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 4%

CHANGING CHANNELS - Fulton 4%

OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company 4%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 3%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - TAFE 3%

THE 39 STEPS - Dreamwrights 2%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Little Theater of Mechanicsburg 2%

SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 2%

THE LION IN WINTER - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

ELEPHANT MAN - The Belmont 2%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Oyster Mill Playhouse 2%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - The belmont theatre 2%

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

HARVEY - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Theatre League 1%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 1%

OLEANNA - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Best Production of an Opera

IN A GROVE - Pittsburgh Opera 52%

TREEMONISHA (JOPLIN) - West Shore Symphony Orchestra 48%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 16%

Glen Brodersen - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 6%

Travis Daniel Williams - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 5%

Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

William Mohney - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 4%

Benjamin Miller - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 4%

Karen Ruch - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 3%

Robert Kodachrome and Chris McCleary - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Reji Woods, Jeremy Patterson, Gary McCrady - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Glen Brodersen - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 3%

Joel Persing - NOW AND THEN - The Belmont 3%

Jessica Dey and Inge Storey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 3%

Gary McCardy - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage 3%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton theatre 2%

Rene Staub - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont Theater 2%

Valeriya Nedviga - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Ashley Shade Byerts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

Rick Sheffe - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

Glen Brodersen - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 2%

Rick Sheffe & Prof. Matt Kiser - THE SECRET GARDEN - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 2%

Jeremy Slagle - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Open Stage 2%

Jordan Jonata - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Dave Olmsted - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Andrue Morgan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Grant Patrick and Nate Petley - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 22%

Shaun Ressler - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 10%

Miguel Santiago - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 6%

CJ Raymond - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 6%

Asher Johnson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 6%

Josh Allamon - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 6%

Emily Dellinger - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 5%

Josh Allamon - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 4%

Jonathan Shuey - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 3%

Matt Hinton - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 3%

Bobby Zaccano - NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Grant Patrick - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Brandon Miller/Scott Templin - MAMMA MIA! - The Belmont 3%

Brandon Miller/Scott Templin - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 3%

Amanda Coffin - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Dave Unger - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - TAFE 2%

Nate Oakley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Nate Oakley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickeys Black Box 2%

Matt Hinton - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Don Otto - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 1%

Grant Patrick - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Shannon Knapp - WHAT KIND OF WOMAN - off the WALL 1%

Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Joe Ickowski - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Open Stage 1%

Jay Kirssin - VERMILLION SUNSET - HACC Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Stacia Renell Smith - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Tyler Rock - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambersburg Community Theatre 6%

Jordon Ross Weinhold - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Brian Viera - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Justin Fields - THE COLOR PURPLE - Civic Theater 3%

Max Stiner - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Michael Ronca - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Facetime Theatre 3%

Corey Landis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickeys Black Box 2%

Alexandra Shephard - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Ricky negron - SPONGEBOB - Civic theatre 2%

Zachary Spafford - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Carly Geiter - SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 2%

Jess Teter - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 2%

Adeleke Goring - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Matt Robinson - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

Samantha Roche - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 2%

Alison Whipple - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Jasmine Ammons Bucher - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Reagan Starret - SPRING AWAKENING - Dreamwrights 2%

Dan Deal - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 2%

Abby Dupler - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 1%

McKenna Spangler - HELLO DOLLY! - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Kylie Jo Smith - RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 1%

Nolen Petrosky - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 1%

Dierdre Casey - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dreamwrights 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Preston H. Schreffler - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 16%

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

Daphnee McMaster - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 7%

Westley Smith - CHARLOTTE'S WEBB - Dreamwrights 5%

Dixie Smith - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Belmont Theatre 5%

Christian Wolf - OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company 5%

Lawrence Lesher - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

Richard Bradbury - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Dorian Fomby - FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN'T ENUFF - Fulton Theatre 3%

Maya Burdick - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Kené Chelo Ortiz - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 2%

Dorian Fomby - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 2%

Catherine Tyson-Osif - THE ODD COUPLE - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Michael Roman - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Timothy Riggs - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Solise Alisa White - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 2%

Jonathan Dinkle - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Natalie Beckman - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Laila Keadan - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Marisa Hoover (as Annie the Stage Manager) - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Catie Mo - HARVEY - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

Joseph M. Kemprowski (as multiple characters) - PUFFS - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Isaiah Stoltzfus - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Lydia Alkinburgh - AGNES OF GOD - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Davianna Holland - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 2%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 31%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

DESCENDENTS - The belmont 8%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Susquehanna Stage 7%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Millbrook Playhouse 6%

LION KING JR - Servant Stage 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Carlisle Theatre 6%

ANNIE JR - Servant Stage Company 5%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - DreamWrights 4%

HOW TO BE A PIRATE - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 3%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - TAFE 2%

HÄNSEL AND GRETEL - HACC Theatre 2%

PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL - Gretna Theatre 2%

CURIOUS GEORGE AND THE GOLDEN MEATBALL - Keystone Theatrics 2%

RONALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Keystone Theatrics 1%

PINKALICIOUS! - The Vital Theatre 1%

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY!' - The Yocum Institute for Arts Education 1%

OLIVER! - Pike Road Theatre Compt 0%

ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 0%

Favorite Local Theatre

Ephrata Performing Arts Center 22%

The Fulton 8%

Servant Stage 7%

Belmont Theatre 6%

Chambersburg Community Theatre 5%

Susquehanna Stage Company 5%

Hershey Area Playhouse 4%

Theatre Harrisburg 4%

Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 4%

Sight &Sound Theatres 4%

Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 3%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Mickey's Black Box Theatre 2%

Steel River Playhouse 2%

Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Star of the day 2%

Ovation Playhouse NEPA 2%

Creative Pursuits 1%

Methacton Community Theater 1%

The Ware Center 1%

Keystone Theatrics 1%

Teatro Paloma 1%

TAFE (Theater Arts for Everyone) 1%

Gamut Classic Theatre 1%

Lebanon Community Theatre 1%