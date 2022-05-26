Disney's WINNIE THE POOH KIDS to Play at Star of the Day

Disney's WINNIE THE POOH KIDS! is playing at Star of the Day at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA on July 1, 2022 at 1pm & 7pm.

The 35-minute musical, designed for elementary-school aged performers, is based on the 2011 animated feature film. The Star of the Day Camp Little Stars cast contains approximately 15 students led by Kirsten Almeida and Carter Reichard.

"Children involved in the performing arts tend to have enhanced cognitive, motor, and social development to boot. But the benefits don't end there. Getting up on stage can enrich your child's life in all sorts of surprising ways." ~ Kirsten Almeida, Managing Artistic Director

This classic Disney title was released for licensing in 2021 and features 3 new songs from the hit film as well as classic Sherman Brothers songs from The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. WINNIE THE POOH KIDS! is a story about friendship as Pooh and his fellow friends go on an adventure in search of Christopher Robin.

A performance of Disney's WINNIE THE POOH KIDS! is open to the public at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA on July 1st at 1PM & 7PM Admission is $15.

For more information about licensing WINNIE THE POOH KIDS or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.

STAR OF THE DAY's mission is to entertain, educate, encourage and elevate the communities we serve through music, theatre, and dance. We aim to nurture local artists to help them bring out the star within.