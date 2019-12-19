December 19th Update: EVITA - Fulton Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Central Pennsylvania Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Central Pennsylvania:

Best Actor in a Musical

Zander Gawn - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 15%

Rhys Kauffman - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 7%

Zach Frey - NEWSIES - Community Arts Center 3%

Best Actor in a Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 14%

Kevin Loreque - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Fulton Theatre 6%

Alex Stompoly - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - The People's Shakespeare Project 4%

Best Actor Under 18

Noah Woods - RAGTIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 14%

Adam Fox - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 7%

Quahme Powell - NEWSIES - Williamsport CAC 5%

Best Actress in a Musical

Monica Ramirez - EVITA - Fulton Theatre 12%

Reagan Starrett - RENT - Dreamwrights 5%

Sydney Panikkar - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 4%

Best Actress in a Play

Elizabeth Pattey - THE HUMANS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 18%

Arielle Roush - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 6%

Ashley Gage - ANNE OF GREEN GAVBLES - Cavod Theatre 5%

Best Actress Under 18

Piper Sobon - ANNIE - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 13%

Holly Butler - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Cavod Theatre 4%

Quinn Starrett - FROZEN JR - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Best Choreographer

Marc Robin - EVITA - Fulton Theatre 17%

Jaclyn Gailit - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 6%

Allison Hill - NEWSIES - Community Arts Cebtwr 5%

Best Costume Design

Sutiert Larlarb - FINDING NEVERLAND - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 14%

Bonnie Hall - NEWSIES - Community Arts Center 5%

Missy Black - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 5%

Best Director for a Musical

Marc Robin - EVITA - Fulton Theatre 11%

Edward Fernandez - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

Seth Sponhouse - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 5%

Best Director for a Play

Wally Calderon - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Servant Stage Company 15%

Trey Compton - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Fulton Theatre 15%

Marie Fox - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 7%

Best Ensemble Performance in a musical

EVITA - Fulton Theatre 11%

WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 6%

NEWSIES - Community Arts Center 5%

Best Ensemble Performance in a play

THE HUMANS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 14%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 8%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Servant Stage Company 5%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Alex Walton - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fulton Theatre 10%

Sean Deffley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

Elijah McBride - NEWSIES - Community Arts Center 4%

Best Featured Actor in A Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 22%

Aubyn Johnson - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 6%

Zander Gawn - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Yolanda London Dwyer - RAGTIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 12%

Aalyhsia Bartley - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dreamwrights 6%

Julia Harnett - CHICAGO - Fulton Theatre 5%

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Andi Jo Hill - THE MOTHERF-ER WITH THE HAT - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 19%

Soren Lefever - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Cavod Theater 6%

Arielle Roush - RABBIT HOLE - Community Theatre League 5%

Best Lighting Design

Jeff Cusano - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 20%

Aaron Crosby - JESUS - Sight and Sound Theatre 7%

Abigail Palaski - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 6%

Best Musical

EVITA - Fulton Theatre 13%

WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 6%

NEWSIES - Community Arts Center 5%

Best Musical Direction

Ray Fellman - MAMMA MIA! - Fulton Theatre 12%

Kendra Bigley and Jordon Ross Weinhold - MY FAIR LADY - Servant Stage 8%

Russ Wynn - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 5%

Best Play

THE HUMANS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 17%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 9%

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Best Set Design

Adam Koch - CHICAGO - Fulton Theatre 21%

Doug Reese - NEWSIES - The Majestic Theater 4%

Seth Sponhouse - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 3%

Best Sound Design

Shaun Ressler - MY FAIR LADY - Servant Stage Company 22%

Abby Palaski - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 11%

David Unger - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dreamwrights 4%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles