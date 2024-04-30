TONY AWARDS HELL'S KITCHEN, STEREOPHONIC, THE OUTSIDERS AND MORE RECEIVE 2024 TONY AWARD NOMINATIONS

Comedian Nikki Glaser Will Bring 'Alive And Unwell Tour' to Hershey Theatre in October

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m.

By: Apr. 30, 2024
Comedian Nikki Glaser has announced her “Alive and Unwell Tour,” adding 21 stops across the country this fall, including a performance at Hershey Theatre on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

For nearly two decades, Nikki Glaser has honed her shockingly honest, no-holds-barred style of comedy, solidifying herself as one of the funniest voices in comedy today. Glaser is the host of iHeartMedia's “The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” where she provides a fun and brutally honest look into pop culture and her own personal life in weekly episodes. 

Glaser has multiple stand-up specials and late-night TV appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world — becoming a complete open book on mic for the laughs and the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a confused adolescent.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.NikkiGlaser.com


