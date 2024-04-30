Comedian Nikki Glaser Will Bring 'Alive And Unwell Tour' to Hershey Theatre in October

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m.
Comedian Nikki Glaser has announced her “Alive and Unwell Tour,” adding 21 stops across the country this fall, including a performance at Hershey Theatre on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.
For nearly two decades, Nikki Glaser has honed her shockingly honest, no-holds-barred style of comedy, solidifying herself as one of the funniest voices in comedy today. Glaser is the host of iHeartMedia's “The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” where she provides a fun and brutally honest look into pop culture and her own personal life in weekly episodes.
Glaser has multiple stand-up specials and late-night TV appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world — becoming a complete open book on mic for the laughs and the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a confused adolescent.
For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.NikkiGlaser.com.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos