Brews at the Battlefield Comes to Brandywine Battlefield Park

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates are pleased to announce their first-ever Brews at the Battlefield beer sampling event at Brandywine Battlefield Park scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Enjoy an evening of fun, music, food, and beer at Brandywine Battlefield Park. Participants will be able to sample a variety of great beers from Sly Fox Brewing Company, Braeloch Brewing, Artillery Brewing, Tired Hands Brewing Company, and more. Burgers by Wildwich will be our food truck, grilling up the best burgers and fries in the area (separate charge). Listen to the sounds of classic rock, pop, and folk rock from our entertainment, the Philly area's own, Sin Brothers band.

Tickets are $40.00 per person for general admission and $15.00 per person for designated drivers. This is a 21 and over (with valid ID), rain or shine event. For tickets and more information, check out our Eventbrite page Brews at the Battlefield. Remember, it's Father's Day weekend so get the father-figure in your life the ticket to a great time.

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

For more information on Brandywine Battlefield Park, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org or follow us Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.