BLUEY Brings First Live Stage Show To Hershey Theatre

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show, featuring the much-loved Heeler family from the animated series "Bluey," is coming to Hershey Theatre on November 29-30, 2022, for two performances at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, "Bluey," which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, is taking the live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show, to theaters all across the United States with a stop in Hershey, Pa.

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family. Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli like they have never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S., featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by "Bluey" creator Joe Brumm, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by "Bluey" composer Joff Bush.

"After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences," said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. "We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America."

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.BlueyLive.com.