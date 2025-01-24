Universal Preservation Hall Presents Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas In the Next Concert in the Passport Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Universal Preservation Hall has announced that Louisiana Music Hall of Famer, Zydeco Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award winner and Grammy nominee Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas will light up the stage with their infectious energy and irresistible grooves.

Led by legendary accordion-playing frontman Nathan Williams, the Zydeco Cha Chas are genre icons, blending traditional Creole rhythms with modern influences for a unique and electrifying sound. Known for their foot-stomping tunes and uplifting melodies, the Lafayette, Louisiana-based band has been a staple of the Zydeco music scene for three and a half decades, delighting audiences worldwide.

The New York Times once noted that Williams, at 25, was "poised to become important" in revitalizing zydeco. His music blends zydeco, jazz, blues and R&B, with most of the band's original songs penned by Williams. Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas have performed everywhere from local Louisiana clubs and festivals to international stages in Austria, Spain, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Turkey, Germany and even Poland, which was a first for a zydeco band.

The Passport Series invites audiences to embark on a cultural journey without ever leaving their seats, spotlighting artists from across the globe who bring their heritage to life through music, dance and performance. Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas exemplify this spirit, delivering an authentic taste of Louisiana's rich musical traditions.

Proctors Collaborative is committed to making the arts accessible to everyone, and the Passport Series is a testament to this vision. By showcasing a wide range of artistic disciplines and cultural expressions, the series aims to foster greater understanding and appreciation of the diverse world we live in.

Tickets are on sale through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Tuesday-Saturday 12-6 p.m. or online by visiting atuph.org. Groups of 10 or more can get tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 x 139.

