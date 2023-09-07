Twice Rolled Tales Brings TABLETOP GONE MAD to Rochester Fringe

Performances are Thursday, September 14th at 6:00pm, Saturday, September 17th at 1:00pm, and Sunday, September 18th at 4:30pm.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

Twice Rolled Tales, the NYC-based TTRPG producer, will bring their new tabletop RPG improv show, Tabletop Gone Mad, to the School of the Arts’ Club SOTA (45 Prince Street, Rochester, NY 14607)  as part of the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival, which runs September 12 - September 23. Tabletop Gone Mad performances are Thursday, September 14th at 6:00pm, Saturday, September 17th at 1:00pm, and Sunday, September 18th at 4:30pm. Performances run 75 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $12, on sale now at Click Here.

What do you get when you mix improv, tabletop roleplaying games, and everyone’s favorite word game? The answer: Tabletop Gone Mad, a new fully-improvised, hilariously unpredictable storytelling experience from Twice Rolled Tales. Players and audience members create a tabletop RPG adventure from nouns, adjectives, and possibly the odd body part, then, for just over an hour, players rollick through the madcap scenario. With millions of possibilities, every performance is guaranteed to be unique! Tabletop Gone Mad was created by University of Rochester alum Linnie Schell (‘19, they/them) and features gameplay that will delight fans of Dungeons & Dragons and actual play series like Dimension 20 and Critical Role. Created and produced in New York City, the September 14 performance will be the live premiere of Tabletop Gone Mad!

For more information about Tabletop Gone Mad, visit twicerolledtales.com




