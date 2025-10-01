Tickets On Sale For SPAMALOT at Proctor's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Proctors has announced that tickets for SPAMALOT are on sale today for eight performances from Tuesday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 11 as part of the KeyBank Broadway Series.

Direct from its lauded Broadway revival, the tour will travel to more than 30 cities in its first year. Casting will be announced this fall. For more information, please visit www.spamalotthemusical.com.

SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for 14 Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical. Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella) returns from the Broadway production to direct and choreograph on tour.

The creative team includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada & Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson, and music supervision by John Bell. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA, and RCI Theatricals serves as General Manager.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail,” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

