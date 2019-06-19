The Hangar Theatre Company Presents INTO THE WOODS from June 28 to July 13

The Hangar Theatre Company continues its 45th summer season with the beloved musical, Into the Woods, with matinee and evening performances from June 28 to July 13. This landmark work features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine with direction by Hangar Artistic Director Michael Barakiva.

This modern twist on classic fairy tales begins with characters you know and love, like Cinderella and her wicked step-sisters, Rapunzel and The Witch, Jack and his beleaguered mom, Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf, and other favorites. But what will they discover when they venture away from home and into the dangerous, wild, and often unpredictable woods? It's a soaring musical about the power of wishes-and what really happens when they come true.

Into the Woods has such an illustrious history, which includes several Tony Awards, countless regional productions, two Broadway revivals and a film adaptation, that the musical has crossed over into the realm of legend itself. The Hangar's production reimagines the setting as a post-apocalyptic world. Speaking about this choice, Barakiva said that, "So much of this musical is about the world we are leaving for our children, and doing the show today, it felt impossible without considering the world's environmental plight and what that means for the future."

The Hangar is taking an environmentalist approach to the show and its themes by constructing the costumes and parts of the set with recycled and found objects from a variety of sources, such as FingerLakes ReUse. To create this world onstage, scenic designer Shoko Kambara noted that "We have created the set out of things that are actually the garbage we leave behind everyday."

The artistic team includes Music Director Danny Lincoln, Choreographer/Associate Director Andrea Smith, Lighting Designer Miriam Nilofa Crowe, Sound Designer Jacqui Herter, Costume Designer Megan Rutherforf, and Production Stage Manager Myles C. Hatch. Returning to the Hangar stage to bring to life these classic characters are Aundre Seals and Erica Steinhagen as The Baker and The Baker's Wife, Graham Stevens as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, and Young Professional Company members Sandrinne Edstrom as Little Red Riding Hood and Bretana Turkon as Rapunzel. Making their Hangar debuts are Talia Thiesfield as The Witch, Aline Mayagoitia as Cinderella, and Lab Company member Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Jack.

Into the Woods, runs from June 28-July 13 at the Hangar Theatre. For tickets or more information about the rest of the Hangar's 2019 Summer Mainstage Season, please visit the Hangar Theatre box office, call 607.273.2787 or visit hangartheatre.org

Now in its 45th season, the Hangar Theatre Company offers professional theatrical productions throughout the year and a renowned education program. For more information please call 607.273.2787, or visit hangartheatre.org

Photo Credit: Rachel Philipson





