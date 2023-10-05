Syracuse City Ballet Performs RHYTHM & BALLET This Month

Syracuse City Ballet will transport audiences back in time with their upcoming production, "Rhythm & Ballet", scheduled for October 6th-8th and 13th-15th.

In a captivating twist, SCB studio will transform into a swanky speakeasy lounge, where patrons can unwind and savor a drink before venturing into an intimate Black Box theater. As the lights dim and the floor clears, the seductive melodies of jazz and blues will set the stage for an unforgettable ballet performance by the Syracuse City Ballet's exceptional dancers.

"Prepare to be swept away to a time of glamour and allure, where our dancers move in perfect harmony to the melodies that have captured hearts of generations" said Caroline Sheridan, Syracuse City Ballet's Artistic Director.

Featured in the performance will be original works by Caroline Sheridan, René Daveluy, and a World Premiere by Jake Casey.