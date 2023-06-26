Student Blog: Summer Fun Has Begun!

You know that scene in High School Musical 2 where they all look up at the classroom clock and whisper to themselves, “Summer. Summer. Summer” ( by the way, how did Ms.Darbus not hear them?) That was me in May waiting so very patiently for finals week to end. I’m a Musical Theatre major in college so all school year I’m super busy. I had vocal juries, performance finals for singing AND dance, a final for Auditions class, and a final for my one gen-ed. There was so much going on that I completely forgot that I needed some time to pack for home. But now we are almost to the end of June and I am soaking up all the relaxation time I can gather. I absolutely love what I do, but I always have to make sure that my well-being comes first. So when the glorious season that is Summer rolls around, I try to give myself a three month vacation!

I know a lot of majors use this time to do community theatre, which is always great for experience and fun, but I go to school five hours away from home and I like to use this break to be with my family and friends! My summer usually looks like this; a trip to Cape Cod for a couple weeks, amusement parks (HersheyPark is superior, I’m sorry), some spontaneous trips and of course, Broadway shows. Living about an hour and half from New York City really does have its perks! Recently I saw “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” which was hysterical and I’m currently planning on seeing the recent Tony Award Winning Best Musical, “Kimberly Akimbo”!

Now as I’ve mentioned before, I do not do community theatre during my breaks, so how do I keep the MT flow going? I practice music I’m working on almost every day (sometimes posting on Tik Tok!), strengthen my knowledge through books, like the recent, Musical Theatre for Dummies by Seth Rudestsky, and learning new monologues to have in my back pocket for the upcoming school year and beyond! A good way to multitask is doing any of these tasks while getting a tan outside! It’s nice to take a break from performing, but for myself, who is still quite new to theatre life, I like to keep my brain fresh!

A little side note, I’ve had stage fright all of my life, which maybe I might write an article on, so while I have always had the love for performing I could never get myself to do it until High School. It’s cool to think that while I am a MT major, I’m still learning the ropes of it all! Anyways, we should talk about the new plan for the summer. Getting to write for the Student Blogs here on BroadwayWorld! I don’t usually get to write in my freetime and this is the perfect place to let my creativity flow while also bringing some inspiration and fun to it! I’ve always been a fan of the site, so I’ll try to do my best to be entertaining on here! I hope to make this summer season interesting and hope you all will enjoy it! Until then it’s rest and relaxation!

Bye now!