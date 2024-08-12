Standing Ovations Live and Broadway Utica Will Present TWISTER Screening and Live Conversation with Helen Hunt

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See a special screening of the iconic film Twister, followed by an exclusive live interview and audience Q&A with Academy Award-winning actress Helen Hunt. Witness the storm-chasing adventure on the big screen once more and delve into the making of this thrilling blockbuster. Hear behind-the-scenes stories, insights, and personal anecdotes directly from Helen Hunt herself.

A Live Conversation with Helen Hunt following a screening of Twister will make a stop at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on October 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm for one night only.

Purchase Tickets at The Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter for event and ticket information. Tickets may be purchased in person, by phone, or online. 760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202 or call 315-435-2121.

For those chasing an extra special experience, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include an exclusive photo-op with Helen Hunt after the event. Capture a memorable moment with one of Hollywood's most beloved talents.

Be part of an unforgettable evening with A Live Conversation with Helen Hunt following a screening of Twister.

About Helen Hunt

Helen Hunt has enjoyed a distinguished career not only as an award-winning actor, but as an accomplished writer, director, and producer. As an actress, her extensive and diverse body of work includes roles in film, theater, and television.

Hunt's latest role is as Rainey in Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal's BLINDSPOTTING, a television adaptation of the acclaimed film of the same name. The series garnered a nomination for the Best New Scripted Series at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Hunt can next be seen in the upcoming season of HBO Max’s HACKS, American comedy drama television series created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky.

In 2022, Hunt undertook a residency at The Old Vic Theatre, portraying a character in EUREKA DAY. Written by Jonathan Spector and directed by Katy Rudd, this production marks the European premiere of a highly acclaimed narrative. Alongside Hunt, the cast included Kirsten Foster, Mark McKinney, Ben Schnetzer, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

In 2019, Hunt revived her role as Jamie Buchman for another season of the hit show MAD ABOUT YOU opposite Paul Reiser. The show returned as a limited series on Spectrum Originals with all episodes available on demand.

In 2012 Hunt’s performance in THE SESSIONS earned her an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female and notations in the same category by the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, SAG Awards, Broadcast Film Critics’ Awards and the BAFTA Awards. The film premiered in competition at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival and took home the Audience Award as well as the jury prize for Best Ensemble.

Other film credits include: Netflix’s Comedy CANDY JAR, A MIRACLE SEASON, RIDE (which Hunt also co-wrote, produced, and directed), DECODING ANNIE PARKER, SOUL SURFER, EVERY DAY, BOBBY, THEN SHE FOUND ME (which Hunt again also co-wrote, produced, and directed), AS GOOD AS IT GETS, WHAT WOMEN WANT, CASTAWAY, A GOOD WOMAN, Woody Allen’s THE CURSE OF THE JADE SCORPION, Robert Altman’s DR. T AND THE WOMEN, PAY IT FORWARD, and TWISTER.

Comments

