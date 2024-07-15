Review: A CHORUS LINE at JCC Centerstage Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Reviewing summer youth theatre productions is always an assignment I eagerly anticipate, because I’m reminded of the treasure trove of young theatrical talent that Rochester has to offer. Summer youth shows in Rochester (Blackfriars Theatre and JCC both have them) consistently feature professional-caliber performers, choreography, and production designs, and the JCC CenterStage Theatre’s 2024 production of “A Chorus Line” is no different.

"A Chorus Line" is a groundbreaking musical that premiered on Broadway in 1975, created by playwright James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante. The musical, with music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban, delves into the lives of seventeen dancers auditioning for a spot in the chorus line of a new Broadway show. Through a series of emotionally charged and revealing monologues, the characters share their personal stories, struggles, and dreams, providing a poignant and authentic look at the world of professional dance. The audition process serves as the framework for the narrative, blending intense competition with moments of camaraderie and vulnerability.

The production's innovative approach, characterized by its use of real-life testimonies from dancers, set a new standard for musical theater. "A Chorus Line" received critical acclaim for its raw portrayal of the performer's life and its minimalist yet powerful staging. The musical's success was underscored by its numerous accolades, including nine Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1976. "A Chorus Line" ran for 6,137 performances, making it one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history and cementing its legacy as a seminal work in American theater.

JCC’s “A Chorus Line” features a huge cast, with 19 featured performers and another 14 ensemble members. Herding that many cats is no small feat, but Director Tom Deckman, Music Director Sean Michael Flowers, and Choreographer Mandi Lynn Griffith take the raw talent of these 33 young actors and craft it into a show that is precision executed and highly engaging. Lined in a single row and against a simple backdrop of rehearsal hall mirrors, this production captures all the angst and energy of an audition room and pairs them with the humor and emotional heft of the cast’s many monologues. It makes for a highly entertaining, and earnest, night of theatre.

JCC CenterStage’s production of “A Chorus Line” is at times emotional, heartfelt, funny, and always spirted, featuring a multitude of young performers with bright futures on the stage. It’s playing until July 21st, for tickets and more information click here.

Comments