PEPPA PIG LIVE! PEPPA PIG'S ADVENTURE Comes to Schenectady

Round Room Live and Hasbro have announced that Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to live audiences across the United States, with a stop in Schenectady on Tuesday, April 12. Tickets for the live, family-friendly musical experience will go on sale March 11 with pre-sales beginning March 8. For tickets and additional information, visit proctors.org.

Come join Peppa Pig on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventures, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience!

"We can't wait to bring this delightful and captivating show, featuring such beloved characters, to audiences across the country," says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. "We're proud to offer the most engaging and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages."

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure tour producers and venue management teams continue to work diligently on localized plans to ensure the safety of all audience members, touring personnel, and venue staff. For the COVID-19 protocols at Proctors, visit proctors.org before the show.

Fans can visit peppapigliveus.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind photo experience packages. Follow Peppa Pig Live! social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.

Tickets area??availablea??through the Box Office at Proctors,a??in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at proctors.org.a??Press tickets are also available, contact Jessica Sims jsims@proctors.org. They will be processed in the order they are received.