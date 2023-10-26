Opal Essence and Sasha Velour From RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Set to Perform at Proctors Collaborative Venues

Proctors Collaborative is kicking off 2024 with two alums from “RuPaul's Drag Race” franchises. Opal Essence from season four of “Camp Wannakiki” will be hosting a New Year's Eve dragtacular event at Capital Repertory Theatre in December. Then, a few months later, in March, season nine winner of “RuPaul's Drag Race,” Sasha Velour will be in the GE Theatre at Proctors.

Opal Essence and her squirrel friends will be at Capital Repertory Theatre Sunday, Dec. 31 for a Dragtacular New Year's Eve experience. Opal Essence along with Violencia Exclamation Point and Onyx Ondyx with appearances by Paris LuRux, Lexxi Pro and London Jae Precise will kick off the new year with a show like no other. A VIP experience is available for an additional $15, quantities are limited. The VIP experience includes a photo with the queens and first dibs on general admission seats. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here.

Internationally renowned drag queen, visual artist, television host and author Sasha Velour has announced “The Big Reveal Live Show!,” a brand-new, 90-minute show created by and starring Velour. Hailed as “One of the greatest show creators of our time” (Express and Star), she brings her unique style of drag to the stage with new lip-syncs, gorgeous visuals, stunning reveals and high camp. Of the upcoming UK/EU leg of the tour, Velour says, “I always love touring the EU and the UK and I can't wait to bring this show over. It has lots of new work I'm proud of and I can't wait to show the audiences in both Europe and the United States even more of myself and my drag!”

The Big Reveal Live Show! will run for 90 minutes with no intermission in the GE Theatre at Proctors Saturday, March 2, 2024. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors starting Friday, Oct. 27 in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at proctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139. VIP upgrades will also be available, which will include an exclusive art print from the book and a meet-and-greet/photo-op with Velour before the show. Copies of the book will be for sale at the show and purchasers will have a chance to get their copy signed by Velour after the performance.