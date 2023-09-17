New Musical ALICE BY HEART, Enters Final Three Performances at Rochester Fringe Festival

There are only 3 chances left to see the new musical, Alice by Heart, from the creators of Spring Awakening!

See Alice at the Rochester Fringe Festival Monday, September 18 at 8:15, Friday, September 22 at 9:00. or Saturday, September 23 at 4:30. Performances take place at JCC Centerstage of Rochester. Tickets are available at the link below.

From the Tony and Grammy award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress) Alice by Heart is a touching musical inspired by Alice's Madcap Adventures in Wonderland. In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer's budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland. As they travel through the tale, Alice by Heart explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss, and finding the courage to move forward. This world-premiere musical encourages us to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest times.

Theatre444 is housed in Geneva NY, the heart of the Finger Lakes. Alice by Heart is the company's premiere Fringe Festival Performance. Alice by Heart is a restricted title, and Theatre444 has been given exclusive permission from its Authors to perform it. "I never would have believed that we would book a show this exciting for the Rochester Fringe Festival," says Pam Rapoza, artistic director of Theatre444. "We are thrilled and honored to bring this beautiful story to new audiences."

The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival is the largest multidisciplinary performing arts event in New York State. Since the festival's inception in 2012, nearly 670,000 people have attended more than 4,500 performances by regional, national, and International Artists, from emerging to superstars. From drama to dance, comedy to children's entertainment, music to magic, and so much more, this internationally-known powerhouse encourages creative expression while nurturing the artistic process, all while supplying new audiences to established and emerging arts venues. The Rochester Fringe Festival strives to be diverse and inclusive and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically.