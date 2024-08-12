Nathan Salstone, Kyle Scatliffe & More to Star in Forestburgh Playhouse's IN THE WORKS~IN THE WOODS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The fourth annual In the Works~In the Woods Festival at Forestburgh Playhouse will be held September 6 through 8.

The festival will present staged readings of Rebel Genius, a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Peabody Award-winner Matthew Puckett, directed by Noah Himmelstein (I Am Harvey Milk) and musical director Nicholas James Connell (Titanique). Featuring Nathan Salstone (Sweeney Todd, Encores! Titanic), Rachel Gold (Phantom of the Opera), Kyle Scatliffe (Les Miserables, The Color Purple), Robert Anthony Jones (Finding Neverland); Palimpsest, a new play by Alix Sobler (Roundabout Theatre's Sheltered), directed by Emily Young (Fiasco Theater). Featuring Anna Sundberg (TV: “I'm Not a Serial Killer”), Tony Nominee Lou Liberatore (Burn This; Off-Bway: Inspired by True Events), Ali Rose Dachis (A Fish in the Dark), Luis Vega (Buena Vista Social Club), Molly O'Brien, Laurel Anderson and Melissa Mitchem; Roja, a nueva musical for young audiences by Jaime Lozano (El Otro Oz) and Tommy Newman (El Otro Oz), directed by Florencia Cuenca. Featuring Mayelah Barrera, Mario Tadeo, Daniela Delahuerta and Max Cervantes; Broadway veteran Michael Mastro (Funny Girl, West Side Story, Side Man) presents a solo show I Want To Be Good, directed by Jack Cummings III (Drama Desk and Obie-winning Transport Group Artistic Director); and the popular Catskills Cab Lab returns with Tony Award Nominee Sidney Dupont (Paradise Square, Beautiful) and TikTok sensation Alyssa Payne (Suffs).

This year's Off the Cuff-Conversations with prominent theatre professionals in impromptu discussions about their careers and the creative process features Tony Honoree, advocate and author of Broadway Tails, Bill Berloni; Tony Nominated playwright Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Water for Elephants, Peter and the Starctacher, SMASH) and Tony Honoree, legendary Broadway photographer Joan Marcus.

In the Works~In the Woods Festival 2024:

Palimpsest - a new play by Alix Sobler, Directed by Emily Young

September 6-7

Palimpsest is a self-referential, meta-comedy about who gets to tell what story, what it means to create art based on real events, and what we owe each other when it comes to telling the truth.

Featuring Anna Sundberg, Lou Liberatore, Ali Rose Dachis, Luis Vega, Molly O'Brien, Laurel Anderson and Melissa Mitchem.

*****

Rebel Genius - Book, Music and Lyrics by Matthew Puckett

September 7-8

Directed by Noah Himmelstein; Music Director Nicholas James Connell

Rebel Genius crashes physics and love into one another as Albert Einstein and Mileva Maric fall madly in love, risking everything to find a perfect theory of the universe. The show is a contemporary exploration into the heart of a genius torn between ambition and love. Featuring

Nathan Salstone, Rachel Gold, Kyle Scatliffe, Robert Anthony Jones, Emily Esposito, Richard Brundage, Kyle Hendricks, Max Boone, Bryan George Rowell, Nicole Fragala.

*****

Roja a nueva musical for young audiences written by Jaime Lozano and Tommy Newman. Directed by Florencia Cuenca.

September 7-8

Fusing traditional Mexican folk music and Mestizo folklore, Roja offers a new twist on the Little Red Riding Hood story. At the edge of the desert in Northern Mexico, Roja rescues a mischievous, magical coyote who offers her the chance to see her father again. What follows is an enchanting journey of love, loss and resilience. Featuring Mayelah Barrera, Mario Tadeo, Daniela Delahuerta, Yahir Montes and Max Cervantes.

*****

I Want To Be Good - a new solo play written and performed by Michael Mastro

September 8

Directed by Jack Cummings III

In the summer of '75, a quirky but enthusiastic small town altar boy with Broadway dreams struggles to balance two relationships: one with God, and the other with the superstar priest who's just arrived at Sacred Heart Church. I Want To Be Good is a spiritual journey both humorous and poignant.

*****

Catskills Cab Lab

September 6 and 8

Dedicated to developing unique, dynamic cabaret experiences featuring emerging solo performers, the Catskills Cab Lab features Tony Award Nominee Sidney Dupont (Paradise Square) and TikTok sensation Alyssa Payne. Sidney Dupont serves as a guiding voice through the life and legacy of icon Sammy Davis Jr. in “I Gotta Be Me,” directed by Greg Kamp. Alyssa Payne will present “Extra Crispy” - humor and heart collide in this cabaret showcasing original musical theater songs by Alyssa Payne - a deliciously entertaining feast for the soul, directed by Robin Levine. Catskills Cab Lab Musical Director/Arranger Balint Varga.

*****

OFF-THE-CUFF CONVERSATIONS

This year's Off the Cuff-Conversations Series with prominent theatre professionals in impromptu discussions about their careers and the creative process features Tony Honoree, advocate and author of Broadway Tails, Bill Berloni; Tony Nominated playwright Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Water for Elephants, Peter and the Starctacher, SMASH) and Tony Honoree, Broadway photographer Joan Marcus.

Previous In the Works-In the Woods Festival offerings include El Otro Oz, winner of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award, will open at Center Theatre Group next season; Bottle Shock received a world premiere production at The California Center for the Arts, Escondido, CA; Jessica Hendy's Walking with Bubbles received an extended Off-Broadway run and a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance; Gordon Gets Down! was part of Forestbugh's 2023 Season for Young Audiences.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Just 90 minutes from New York City in the Sullivan Catskills, Forestburgh Playhouse is located at 39 Forestburgh Road. For Festival Passports and tickets: fbplayhouse.org/itw or by calling 845-794-1194.

The 2024 In the Works~In the Woods Festival Advisory Committee includes: Scott Evans (Actor/Director), Robin Levine (Director), Jaime Lozano (Composer), Banji Aborisade (Director/Choreographer), Valentina Fratti (Director/Producer), Jillian Carucci (Director), Alan Muraoka (Actor/Director), Roque Berlanga (Director/Choreographer), Kate Wilson (Development), Ana Flavia Zuim (Musical Director/Conductor), Nicholas Rodriguez (Actor), Anthony C. Daniel (Director/Associate Festival Director/Casting), Franklin Trapp (FBP Producing, Artistic Director) and Matt Lenz (ITW~ITW Festival Artistic Director).

Major sponsors of In the Works~In the Woods are Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association, The Jeff Hunter Charitable Trust, Catskills Brewery, Do Good Spirits, Delaware Valley Arts Alliance, Vintus Wines and Spirits NY, Kristt Kelly Office Systems.

Comments

