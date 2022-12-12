Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; at Pendragon Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Standings - 12/12/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Kevin Archambault - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 30%

Marcus McGregor - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Bridge Street Theatre 15%

Shannon Tompkins - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - CNY Playhouse 12%

Katie Barlow - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Cider Mill Stage 10%

Kyle West & Susi Thomas - GREASE - Fort Salem Theater 10%

Gabriella Giacovelli, Mookey Van Orden - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CNY Playhouse 8%

Harry Turpin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Fort Salem Theater 7%

Dennis J Clark - BRIGHT STAR - Fort Salem Theater 5%

S. Arthur Sicilia - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Mayte Natalio - HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - Syracuse Stage 30%

Freddy Ramirez - JERSEY BOYS - Capital Repertory Theatre 27%

Leon Glover - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre 25%

Bryan Knowlton - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 13%

Paul Aguirre - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Kevin Archambault - GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 20%

Cassie Smith - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - SUNY New Paltz 14%

Summer Glodstein - LA FUERZA DE ANTÍGONA - SUNY New Paltz 9%

JJ Buechner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fort Salem Theater 6%

Kiana Duggan-Haas - PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz 6%

Janelle Farias Sando - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Fort Salem Theater 4%

Mookey Van Orden - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CNY Playhouse 4%

Janie Wainwright - 9 TO 5 - CNY Community Arts Center 4%

Shannon DeAngelo - PLAID TIDINGS - Cider Mill Stage 4%

William H. Howard III - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Bunbury Players 4%

Stacey Goldyn-Moller - THE TEMPEST - Center Players 3%

Kim-Denise Barnett - THE HEIRESS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%

Stacey Goldyn-Moller - SPACEBAR: A BROADWAY PLAY BY KYLE SUGARMAN - CNY Playhouse 3%

Kyle West - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Delia Walberger - SILENT SKY - CNY Playhouse 3%

Barbara Toman - A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS - Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park 2%

Barbara Toman - I HATE HAMLET - Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park 2%

Kyle West - GREASE - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Kelsey Malara - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - New Deal Creative Arts Center 2%

DB Productions & Costumes LLC - BARNUM - Brewster Theatre Company 1%

Diane O’Niel - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Home Made Theater 1%

Sherry Recinella - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Fort Salem Theater 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Sarafina F. Bush - HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - Syracuse Stage 16%

Kent Streed - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon 15%

Tristan Raines - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre 15%

Emily Libatore - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 10%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre 9%

Emily N. Brink - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 9%

Barbara Kahl - MEN ON BOATS - Chenango River Theatre 6%

MIchelle Rogers - LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - Bridge Street Theatre 5%

Samantha Millar - COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI - Bristol Valley Theatre 4%

Kent Streed - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Pendragon Theatre 3%

Barbara Kahl - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Chenango River Theatre 3%

Megan Rutherford - DO YOU FEEL ANGER? - Kitchen Theatre Company 3%

Jimmy Janowski - ALLEY OF THE DOLLS - Buffalo United Artists 1%

Barbara Kahl - ART - Chenango River Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Catherine Doherty - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - SUNY New Paltz 14%

Kevin Archambault - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 13%

Hannah-Kathryn Wall - FROZEN, JR - Pendragon Theatre 12%

James Alexander - ONCE - Schenectady Light Opera Company 9%

Justin Jones - NEXT TO NORMAL - Rome Community Theater 7%

Catherine Doherty - THE USEFUL CITIZEN - SUNY New Paltz 6%

Michelle Storrs-Ryan - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Bridge Street Theatre 6%

Pam Rapoza - RENT - Theatre 444 5%

Mookey Van Orden - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CNY Playhouse 4%

Gary Hoffman - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Schenectady Light Opera Company 4%

Kyle West - GREASE - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Jovan Bradley - PARADE - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%

Abel Searor - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - CNY Playhouse 3%

Ryan Canavan - SISTER ACT - Ti-Awagha 3%

Dennis J Clark - BRIGHT STAR - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Harry Turpin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Rob Egan - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Cider Mill Stage 2%

Thomas Netter - CURTAINS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Garrett D. West - IT’S A FLOP! - Bunbury Players 1%

Lou Trapani - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

Eric Rudy - THEY’RE PLAYING OUR SONG - Home Made Theater 0%

Lennie Watts - TWO STRONG HANDS - Dont tell mama 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Anthony Michael Lopez - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon 23%

Trey Compton - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre 21%

Maggie Mancinelli Cahill - JERSEY BOYS - Capital Repertory Theatre 20%

Mark Reynolds - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 12%

Tommy Deckman - SPAMALOT - Blackfriars Theatre 12%

Kory Yamada - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Chenango River Theatre 9%

Jennifer Sandella - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 4%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Emma Reifschneider - STOP KISS - SUNY New Paltz 14%

Joshuah Patriarco - GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 14%

Tony Speciale II - UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz 12%

Nico Torrez - PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz 6%

Carl Del Buono - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Rochester Community Players 5%

Patrick White - HURRICANE DIANE - Harbinger Theater 5%

Novis Fuller - SPACEBAR: A BROADWAY PLAY BY KYLE SUGARMAN - CNY Playhouse 4%

Kate Murray - OVER THE PUB - Cider Mill Stage 4%

David Braucher - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Fort Salem Theater 4%

Lou Trapani - THE TROJAN WOMEN - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%

Ariel Francoeur - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Emily Depew - THE HEIRESS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%

Garrett D. West - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Bunbury Players 3%

Dana Comfort - SILENT SKY - CNY Playhouse 3%

Erin Nicole Harrington - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Home Made Theater 3%

Louise Felker - THE TEMPEST - Center Players 3%

Willo Hausman - THE LOVE PLAY - The Tivoli Players 3%

Anne Childress - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park 2%

Joseph Gasparini - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - New Deal Creative Arts Center 2%

Teresa Storti - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Home Made Theater 2%

Dan Stevens - I HATE HAMLET - Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park 2%

Kelsey Hercs - MACBETH - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Deena Conley - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 24%

Robert Hupp - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Syracuse stage 22%

Gordon Greenberg - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre 16%

Kiara Pipino - MEN ON BOATS - Chenango River Theatre 13%

John Sowle - LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - Bridge Street Theatre 10%

David Girard - NOT I - Troy Foundry Theatre 9%

Craig Johnson - ART - Chenango River Theatre 3%

Daniel Elihu Kramer - CLARKSTON - Bridge Street Theatre 3%



Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz 16%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 10%

FROZEN JR - Pendragon Theatre 8%

ONCE - Schenectady Light Opera Company 8%

BIG FISH - SUNY Cortland 7%

PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz 6%

RENT - Theatre 444 5%

GREASE - Fort Salem Theater 5%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CNY Playhouse 4%

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Rochester Community Players 4%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - SUNY New Paltz 3%

PARADE - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Schenectady Light Opera Company 3%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - CNY Playhouse 2%

MURDER AT THE HOWARD JOHNSON'S - Cider Mill Stage 2%

THE TROJAN WOMEN - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

THE TEMPEST - Center Players 1%

SPACEBAR: A BROADWAY PLAY BY KYLE SUGARMAN - CNY Playhouse 1%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Bunbury Players 1%

SILENT SKY - CNY Playhouse 1%

A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS - Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park 1%

GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

IT’S A FLOP! - Bunbury Players 1%

FAMILY WITHIN THESE WALLS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%



Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon Theatre 13%

HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre 11%

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - 2022 11%

JERSEY BOYS - Capital Repertory Theatre 10%

SPAMALOT - Blackfriars Theatre 8%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Syracuse Stage 7%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 6%

KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 5%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon 4%

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE; ILIUM BURNS - Troy Foundry Theatre 3%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Chenango River Theatre 3%

ONCE - Bristol Valley Theatre 3%

MEN ON BOATS - Chenango River Theatre 3%

MACBETH - The Redhouse 2%

LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 2%

CLARKSTON - Bridge Street Theatre 1%

ART - Chenango River Theatre 1%

SHELLEY'S SHADOW - Bridge Street Theatre 1%

COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI - Bristol Valley Theatre 1%

ALLEY OF THE DOLLS - Buffalo United Artists 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jovan Bradley - GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 21%

Laura Darling - ONCE - Schenectady Light Opera Company 13%

Travis McHale - UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz 11%

Martin Benesh - LA FUERZA DE ANTÍGONA - SUNY New Paltz 8%

Martin Benesh - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - SUNY New Paltz 7%

Martin Benesh - PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz 7%

John Norine Jr - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Fort Salem Theater 6%

Sarah Anson-Ordon - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CNY Playhouse 5%

Gabrielle Button - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Cider Mill Stage 4%

John Norine Jr - GREASE - Fort Salem Theater 4%

Sarah Anson-Ordon - SPACEBAR: A BROADWAY PLAY BY KYLE SUGARMAN - CNY Playhouse 4%

William Edward White - I HATE HAMLET - Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park 3%

Andrew Whipple - IT’S A FLOP! - Bunbury Players 2%

William Edward White - A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS - Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park 2%

Bob Dumont - BARNUM - Brewster Theater Company 2%

Peter J Carrolan - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Timothy M. Frost - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Bunbury Players 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Conor Thiele - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon 25%

Rob Denton - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre 15%

Connor Beattie - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 13%

Eric Behnke - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre 11%

Jessica Winward - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 9%

Nick Hawrylko - LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - Bridge Street Theatre 7%

Julie Duro - MEN ON BOATS - Chenango River Theatre 6%

Leo Lei - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Pendragon Theatre 6%

Julie Duro - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Chenango River Theatre 4%

Julie Duro - ART - Chenango River Theatre 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Katya Stanislavskaya - THE USEFUL CITIZEN - SUNY New Paltz 18%

Paul Schubert - GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 17%

Katya Stanislavskaya - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - SUNY New Paltz 13%

Elizabeth Sterling - ONCE - Schenectady Light Opera Company 10%

Meredith Beckley - RENT - Theatre444 9%

Emily Rose - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Schenectady Light Opera Company 6%

John Norine Jr - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Fort Salem Theater 6%

Matthew Woolever - CURTAINS - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%

Sonny DeWitt - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Cider Mill Stage 4%

John Norine Jr - GREASE - Fort Salem Theater 4%

Wendy Camilli - IT’S A FLOP! - Bunbury Players 3%

Emily Rose - NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT - Not So Common Players 3%

Richard Cherry - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Home Made Theater 2%

Steven Ray Watkins - TWO STRONG HANDS - Dont tell mama 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Matt Gallagher and Lily Ling - HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - Syracuse Stage 29%

Canaan Harris - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 23%

Michael Meketa - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre 22%

Michael Radi - ONCE - Bristol Valley Theatre 11%

Kory Yamada - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Chenango River Theatre 10%

Joe Benjamin - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 5%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - SUNY New Paltz 10%

THE USEFUL CITIZEN - SUNY New Paltz 10%

ONCE - Schenectady Light Opera Company 10%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 9%

FROZEN, JR - Pendragon Theatre 8%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Rome Community Theater 7%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Bridge Street Theatre 6%

RENT - Theater 444 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Fort Salem Theater 4%

BIG FISH - SUNY Cortland 4%

PARADE - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CNY Playhouse 4%

COMPANY - SUNY Cortland 4%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - CNY Playhouse 3%

GREASE - Fort Salem Theater 3%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Cider Mill Stage 3%

INTO THE WOODS - New Deal Creative Arts Center 3%

9 TO 5 - CNY Community Arts Center 2%

CURTAINS - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon Theatre 18%

JERSEY BOYS - Capital Repertory Theatre 18%

HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre 14%

KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 13%

SPAMALOT - Blackfriars Theatre 13%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Chenango River Theatre 8%

ONCE - Bristol Valley Theatre 5%

MAMMA MIA! - Forestburgh Playhouse 5%

MAMMA MIA - Forestburgh Playhouse 4%

HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 2%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz 37%

THE LOVE PLAY - The Tivoli Players 17%

SPACEBAR: A BROADWAY PLAY BY KYLE SUGARMAN - CNY Playhouse 11%

PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz 11%

THIS OLD HAUNT - Fort Salem Theater 11%

IT’S A FLOP! - Bunbury Players 6%

LA FUERZA DE ANTÍGONA - SUNY New Paltz 5%

TWO STRONG HANDS - Dont Tell Mama 4%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - 2022 25%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre 25%

THE WOODS. - Pendragon Theatre 24%

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE; ILIUM BURNS - Troy Foundry Theatre 11%

FOURTEEN FUNERALS - Bridge Street Theatre 7%

SHELLEY'S SHADOW - Bridge Street Theatre 5%

HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 3%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Zack Tashoff - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - SUNY New Paltz 12%

Thomas Netter - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 12%

Jessica Sergeant Wilk - NEXT TO NORMAL - Rome Community Theater 7%

Emily Rose - ONCE - Schenectady Light Opera Company 6%

Micah Doig - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Bridge Street Theatre 5%

Kaylie Barbosa - RENT - Theatre444 4%

Iris Rogers - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Fort Salem Theater 4%

Bianca Hallett - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CNY Playhouse 4%

Ella Perez - COMPANY - SUNY Cortland 4%

Nick Foster - ONCE - Schenectady Light Opera Company 3%

Simon Woods - THE USEFUL CITIZEN - SUNY New Paltz 3%

Andréa Gregori - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Ti-Ahwagha 3%

Alexandra Haines - PARADE - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%

Irving Zuniga - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - SUNY New Paltz 3%

CJ Roche - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - CNY Playhouse 3%

Courtnie Harrington - BRIGHT STAR - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Josh Lococo - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - SUNY New Paltz 2%

Lauren Cochran - BIG FISH - SUNY Cortland 2%

Samuel Barnes Jaffe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Annie Ross - COMPANY - SUNY Cortland 2%

Ronnie Colon - RENT - Theatre444 1%

Dominic Green - BIG FISH - SUNY Cortland 1%

Natasia White - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CNY Playhouse 1%

Marjorie Loughran - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Cider Mill Stage 1%

Kelsey Malara - INTO THE WOODS - New Deal 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Hannah-Kathryn Wall - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon Theatre 18%

Jeffrey Kringer - JERSEY BOYS - Capital Repertory Theatre 11%

JoJo Adams - SPAMALOT - Blackfriars Theatre 9%

Vito Longo - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Chenango River Theatre 8%

Jahmar Ortiz - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 8%

Dylan Holt - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon 8%

Taylor Joseph Rivera - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre 7%

Joanie Anderson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Redhouse Arts Center 5%

Briana Gantsweg - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Jeffrey Keller - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Yasmin Rand-Lind - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 3%

Randall Dodge - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The REV Theatre Company 3%

Michelle Alves - MAMMA MIA! - Forestburgh Playhouse 3%

Ian Ward - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - The REV Theatre Company 2%

Billy Sharpe - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Chenango River Theatre 2%

Richard Barth - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Redhouse Arts Center 2%

Kimberly Wilpon - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Chenango River Theatre 2%

Jenny Hoofnagle - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Chenango River Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Parker Howland - UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz 18%

Cheyenne See - GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 11%

Gary Hoffman - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Schnectady Civic 5%

Angelina Bell - PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz 5%

Angelique Powell - FIREFLIES - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

William Reymann - UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz 4%

Tatiana Padro - POSSESSING HARRIET - SUNY Cortland 4%

Jared West - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Fort Salem Theater 4%

Andréa Gregori - MASTER CLASS - BLAST 3%

Dorothy Slim Van Pelt - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Philip Detrick - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Rochester Community Players 3%

Amy Prieto - SILENT SKY - CNY Playhouse 3%

Stephen Shepherd - I HATE HAMLET - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 2%

Wendell Scherer - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Dominic Green - POSSESSING HARRIET - SUNY Cortland 2%

Danialle Hill - THE TEMPEST - Center Players 2%

Molly Feibel - THE HEIRESS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Timothy M. Frost - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Bunbury Players 2%

Jessica Boyd - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - New Deal Creative Arts Center 2%

Brian O'Connor II - SPACEBAR: A BROADWAY PLAY BY KYLE SUGARMAN - CNY Playhouse 1%

Erin Kate Howard - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Rochester Community Players 1%

Julianna Kopa - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Bunbury Players 1%

Joshuah Patriarco - GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

Elaine Young - MASTERCLASS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

Christopher Buettner - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Home Made Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Benita Zahn - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fort Salem Theater 11%

Jessica Wagern - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Pendragon Theatre 10%

Elyse Steingold - DO YOU FEEL ANGER? - Kitchen Theatre 7%

Shannon Rafferty - NOT I - Troy Foundry Theatre 6%

Adara Alston - MEN ON BOATS - Chenango River Theatre 6%

Zach Curtis - ART - Chenango River Theatre 5%

Kathy Fitzgerald - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre 5%

Kate Hamill - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Syracuse Stage 5%

Cara D'Emanuele - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

John Cavaseno - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Catherine Gaffney - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Dan Rosales - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%

Steven Patterson - LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - Bridge Street Theatre 3%

Bill Coughlin - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Angie Janas - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Syracuse Stage 3%

Jason O’Connell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Syracuse Stage 3%

Labhaoise Magee - BELFAST GIRLS - Irish Repertory Theatre 2%

Basil Allen - JESUS, SON OF MAN - Thanasis Theatre Company 2%

John Tufts - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Syracuse Stage 2%

Roxanne Fay - LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Fred Grandy - GIVE 'EM HELL, HARRY! - Redhouse Arts Center 2%

Janet Keller - SHELLEY'S SHADOW - Bridge Street Theatre 1%

Amoreena Wade - DO YOU FEEL ANGER? - Kitchen Theatre Company 1%

Gina Fonseca - FADE - Kitchen Theatre Company 1%

Drew Kahl - ART - Chenango River Theatre 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz 20%

GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 14%

STOP KISS - SUNY New Paltz 8%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Fort Salem Theater 7%

THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Schenectady Civic 6%

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Rochester Community Players 6%

PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz 5%

THE TROJAN WOMEN - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%

THE TEMPEST - Center Players 3%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Home Made Theater 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 3%

SILENT SKY - CNY Playhouse 3%

SPACEBAR: A BROADWAY PLAY BY KYLE SUGARMAN - CNY Playhouse 3%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Bunbury Players 3%

MASTER CLASS - BLAST 3%

OVER THE PUB - Cider Mill Stage 2%

I HATE HAMLET - Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park 2%

HURRICANE DIANE - Harbinger Theater 2%

THE HEIRESS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS - Syracuse Shakespeare in the Park 2%

THE LOVE PLAY - The Tivoli Players 1%

MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Home Made Theater 0%



Best Play (Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Syracuse Stage 18%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 15%

THE WOODS - Pendragon Theatre 14%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre 11%

FENCES - Redhouse Arts Center 8%

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE; ILIUM BURNS - Troy Foundry Theatre 7%

MEN ON BOATS - Chenango River Theatre 5%

DO YOU FEEL ANGER? - Kitchen Theatre 4%

LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - Bridge Street Theatre 4%

COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI - Bristol Valley Theatre 3%

EUREKA DAY - Syracuse Stage 3%

SHELLEY'S SHADOW - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

ART - Chenango River Theatre 2%

AND WHAT HAPPENS IF I DON'T - Cherry Arts 1%

ECHO CHAMBERS; BECKETT3 - Troy Foundry Theatre 1%

FADE - Kitchen Theatre Company 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Duane Joseph Olson - GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 16%

Natasha D'Amico - PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz 10%

Natasha D'Amico - LA FUERZA DE ANTÍGONA - SUNY New Paltz 9%

Jo Winiarski - UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz 9%

Pam Rapoza - RENT - Theatre444 8%

Charles Krawczyk - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Fort Salem Theater 6%

Chris Lupia - SPACEBAR: A BROADWAY PLAY BY KYLE SUGARMAN - CNY Playhouse 5%

William Edward White - I HATE HAMLET - Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park 5%

Sonny DeWitt - MURDER AT THE HOWARD JOHNSON'S - Cider Mill Stage 4%

Bill Ross - CURTAINS - The Center for Performing Arts 4%

Katie Hawksby - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Bunbury Players 3%

Charles Krawczyk - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Ken Goldstein - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - SUNY New Paltz 3%

Louise Felker - THE TEMPEST - Center Players 3%

Chris Lupia - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CNY Playhouse 3%

Charles Krawczyk - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Kelsey Malara - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - New Deal Creative Arts Center 2%

Christopher Gladysz - BARNUM - Brewster Theatre Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Tijana Bjelajac - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre 24%

Rozy Isquith - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre 21%

Jacob Brown - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 17%

Rebekah Clark - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 15%

Marc Swanson - LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - Bridge Street Theatre 8%

AmarA*jk - MEN ON BOATS - Chenango River Theatre 7%

John Sowle - LEWISTON - Bridge Street Theatre 5%

Justin Hooper - ART - Chenango River Theatre 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Keirsten Lamora - UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz 37%

Nicholas MacLane - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CNY Playhouse 11%

Stephen Shepherd - SPACEBAR: A BROADWAY PLAY BY KYLE SUGARMAN - CNY Playhouse 10%

Andrew Paolillo - PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz 8%

Brian Starnes - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Bunbury Players 7%

Michael Kane - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Cider Mill Stage 7%

William Edward White - I HATE HAMLET - Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park 7%

Caitlin Friedberg - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park 5%

Keirsten Lamora - LA FUERZA DE ANTÍGONA - SUNY New Paltz 3%

Bob Dumont - BARNUM - Brewster Theater Company 3%

Robert G. Searle - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - CNY Playhouse 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Connor Wang - HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - Syracuse Stage 20%

Victoria Deiorio - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre 16%

Cory Kosman - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre 14%

Zach Curtis - MEN ON BOATS - Chenango River Theatre 12%

Cory Kosman - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 9%

Lex Allenbaugh - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 9%

Travis Wright - BROKEN RECORD & THE ODDITY - Troy Foundry Theatre 7%

Carmen Borgia - LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - Bridge Street Theatre 7%

Deletris Bryant - DO YOU FEEL ANGER? - Kitchen Theatre Company 4%

Alex Jashinski - ART - Chenango River Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Ashley Hoffman - THE USEFUL CITIZEN - SUNY New Paltz 14%

Samantha Mileski - INTO THE WOODS - New Deal Creative Arts 11%

Elizabeth Corey - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Schenectady Light Opera Company 9%

Chris Toia - NEXT TO NORMAL - Rome Community Theater 8%

Sky Rolnick - THE USEFUL CITIZEN - SUNY New Paltz 7%

Magnus Bush - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Bridge Street Theatre 5%

Siri Allison - GREASE - Fort Salem Theater 4%

Tegan Morehead - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Bridge Street Theatre 4%

Jovan Bradley - PARADE - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%

Melissa Matthews - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%

Isaac Weber - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Cider Mill Stage 3%

Nick Bessette - RENT - Theater 444 3%

Michele Lindor - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CNY Playhouse 3%

Shannon Tompkins - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CNY Playhouse 3%

Terrence Boyer - CURTAINS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Gina Wentworth - 9 TO 5 - CNY Community Arts Center 2%

Alexander Ramos - RENT - Theatre 444 2%

Dylan DeGeorge - RENT - Theatre444 2%

Kate Murray - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Cider Mill Stage 2%

Douglas Woolever - CURTAINS - The Center for the Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

Allauna Overstreet-Gibson - RENT - Theatre444 1%

Kelsey Hall - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - CNY Playhouse 1%

Kathy Egloff - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - CNY Playhouse 1%

Alex Heinen - PARADE - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

Duane Joseph Olson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - County Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Tyler Spencer - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon Theatre 13%

Jenna Gilmer - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon Theatre 11%

Emily Madison - KISS ME, KATE - Cortland Rep Theatre 11%

Shannon Rafferty - JERSEY BOYS - Capital Repertory Theatre 9%

Ellie Pearlman - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre 8%

Kyle Garvin - JERSEY BOYS - Capital Repertory Theatre 7%

Nick Anastasia - JERSEY BOYS - Capital Repertory Theatre 6%

Amelia Fei - HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - Syracuse Stage 6%

Derek Emerson Powell - KISS ME, KATE - Cortland Repertory 5%

Imani Russell - HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - Syracuse Stage 5%

Dereck Atwater - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 5%

Conor Tague - HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - Syracuse Stage 4%

Desmond Edwards - HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - Syracuse Stage 3%

McLaine Rhine - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Haven Burton - HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - Syracuse Stage 2%

Jerome Stephen Manning - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Darlesia Cearcy - HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - Syracuse Stage 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Joshuah Patriarco - THE LOVE PLAY - The Tivoli Players 12%

Matthew Doherty - UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz 11%

Chris Lunetta - UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz 11%

Emma Reifschneider - PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz 7%

Caroline Goss - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fort Salem Theater 6%

Jessie Truin - LEND ME A TENOR - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%

Molly Walsh - PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz 4%

Tyler Ianuzi - SPACEBAR: A BROADWAY PLAY BY KYLE SUGARMAN - CNY Playhouse 4%

Amy Gilbert - DEATHTRAP - Cider Mill Stage 3%

Debbie Warnock - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fort Salem Theater 3%

William Edward White - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Oswego Players 3%

Carolyn Chave - THE TEMPEST - Center Players 2%

Alex Sandler - SPACEBAR: A BROADWAY PLAY BY KYLE SUGARMAN - CNY Playhouse 2%

Stephen Shepherd - A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS - Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park 2%

Emily Depew - GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Alyssa Otoski-Keim - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 2%

Andy Crispell - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Emily McCarthy - GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

Geneva Turner - THE TROJAN WOMEN - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

Roger Lipson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 1%

Michael Nichols-Pate - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Bunbury Players 1%

Nora O'Dea - A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS - Syracuse Shakespeare in the Park 1%

Alyssa Otoski-Keim - MACBETH - Syracuse Shakespeare-In-The-Park 1%

William Edward White - A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS - Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park 1%

Mikelle Terson - THE LOVE PLAY - The Tivoli Players 1%

