Cast Set For WEST SIDE STORY at OFC Creations Theatre Center

OFC Creations Theatre Center has announced casting for West Side Story, performing October 10-27, 2024 as part of the Broadway in Brighton Series, performing ten years since the last time West Side Story was last seen in Rochester.

Leading the cast is Trevor James as Tony, a Los Angeles based performer who recently portrayed Tony in the International Tour of West Side Story. Trevor was also in the original cast of The Karate Kid musical pre-Broadway tryout at Stages St. Louis, 'Jack' in Into the Woods (Guthrie Theatre), Sunday in the Park with George (Pasadena Playhouse), 'Frankie Valli' in Jersey Boys (Theatre Aspen), 'Jack Kelly' in Newsies (RMTC), and 'Sky' in Mamma Mia! (MRT). Trevor has appeared on screen in Prodigal Son (FOX Network) and WeCrashed (AppleTV+).

Joining Trevor on stage will be Lizzy Legregin as Maria, who recently performed across North America with the Broadway Touring company of Disney's Aladdin as well as the Broadway Touring company of Anastasia. She has performed as Maria previously in Algonquin Arts Theater's production of West Side Story.

Rounding out the cast is Courtney Arango as Anita, a New York City based actress who recently performed in the Pre-Broadway run of Boop! The Betty Boop Musical in Chicago under the direction of Jerry Mitchell. She was seen in the National Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar among many shows across the country including Off-Broadway. OFC's production will be Courtney's 4th time returning to the role of Anita.

The ensemble seasoned professionals from NYC, LA, Texas, Chicago, New Jersey, Buffalo, Rochester and beyond: John Cavaseno (Riff/Fight Captain); Max Ruscio (Action); Carson Timmons (A-Rab); Sam Guida (Baby John); Jacob Anspach (Diesel); Noah Alexander Price (Snowboy); Michael King (Big Deal); Julia Polisoto (Velma); Heléne Rosborough (Graziella); Liv Reina (Minnie); Ella Barnard (Anybodys); Ariana Rivera (Rosalia); Qawiyya Haqq (Consuela); Samantha Laura Miley (Margarita); Ashley Ricci Garcia (Francisca); Emiliano Morales (Bernardo); Rico Valazquez (Chino); Lucas Vazquez (Pepe); Orlando Boxx (Indio); Immanuel Rodriguez (Luis); Tripp Hanson (Doc); Danny Kincaid-Kunz (Lt. Schrank); David Doumeng (Officer Krupke); O'Grady Cuseo (Glad Hand); Anna Wyatt (Youth 'Somewhere' Soloist)

From the first notes to the final breath, West Side Story is one of the greatest love stories ever told. This Tony and Oscar Award winning musical has become a timeless classic and landmark musical for audiences across the globe.

Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to the vibrant battleground of New York City's West Side in the 1950s as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the "American" Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time. Unforgettable musical numbers include 'Tonight,' 'Something's Coming,' 'America,' 'One Hand, One Heart,' and equally mesmerizing choreography to 'Mambo,' 'Cool,' and 'The Rumble.'

West Side Story changed the face of musical theatre forever when it debuted on the Great White Way in 1957, the lyrics "There's a place for us, somewhere a place for us..." couldn't resonate any louder than it does today, hailed as an "indisputable, boundary-busting masterpiece" (The New York Times).

"[I'm] enthralled by the thought of what I will be able to bring to the character Maria since playing the role 6 years ago, when pursuing this career was merely a dream in my heart," Legregin shared on Instagram when sharing her casting.

West Side Story is the second show of OFC's 2024-2025 Broadway in Brighton Series with a focus on bringing beloved shows and stories of heroes of generations to the stage, many that are not typically performed in Rochester. These shows feature NYC, LA and performers from across the country performing in Rochester - many with Hollywood and Broadway credits.

The series includes: The Boy from Oz, a regional premiere; West Side Story, a timeless musical; The Prince of Egypt, an upstate NY and Rochester premiere- of which OFC is one of the first performing arts centers in the country to be granted permission to present this show; the classic musical Anything Goes; and Gypsy a golden age musical. Closing out the 2024-2025 season will be the hugely popular Jersey Boys, produced locally for the first time.

OFC Creations has been a fixture of the Rochester, NY performing arts scene since 2005. After opening the 260-seat OFC Creations Theatre Center in 2020, OFC has continued to expand with the largest educational theater program for young actors in New York State, opening an immersive theatrical restaurant and cabaret performance venue in 2022. The 2024-2025 season marks the second year of the Broadway in Brighton Series, a professional regional theater season guaranteeing theatrical excellence for audiences.

OFC's extremely popular Season Subscription package returns for the 2024-2025 season for those attending the full six show series, including a 15% discount.

Single tickets for West Side Story and all of the season shows are now available and can be purchased online at ofccreations.com, by calling OFC's box office at 585-667-0954, and in person during all public hours at The Old Farm Café. Subscriptions are now available for purchase; single tickets for The Boy from Oz will go on sale June 1, 2024.

