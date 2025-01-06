LOVE'S A JOKE Comes to Irvington Theater Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Irvington Theater for Love’s A Joke, which has taken the comedy scene by storm. In this one-night-only event, two real-life couples (who just so happen to be professional comedians) will take the IT stage and tackle a wide range of topics – sex, marriage, parenthood, porn, and who (or what) they fantasize about when their spouse isn’t looking.

The lineup of all-star comedians includes married couples Abbi Crutchfield (Up Early Tonight, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Luke Thayer (Gotham Comedy Live, SiriusXM’s Comedian of the Month) alongside Courtney Maginnis (New York Comedy Festival, NPR's Studio 360) and Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live). Rich Kiamco (Netflix’s Follow This, The Howard Stern Show) leads the evening as consummate host. After the comedy sets, a lively Q&A with the audience proves just as hilarious.

“We are elated to co-produce Love’s A Joke here at Irvington Theater,” said Theater Manager Greg Allen. “Creators Vicky Kuperman and Max Cohen have toured this laugh-out-loud and highly relatable show throughout the United States and abroad, and it’s so exiting to be able to bring it to audiences (ages 18+) throughout Westchester and the NYC metropolitan area. Grab your partner or a group of friends, and get your tickets to this one-night-only romp before they’re gone!”

