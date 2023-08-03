Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Fall Festival 2023: Weekend 1 Lineup Revealed

Kaatsbaan has revealed the lineup of their 2023 Fall Festival-three weekends of exceptional performances and artistic innovation at the enchanting Kaatsbaan Cultural Park. From classical ballet to contemporary opera, this festival promises to captivate audiences with its diverse lineup and unforgettable experiences.

"We are proud to announce our 2023 Fall Festival, a remarkable celebration of artistic expression and creativity," said Adam Weinert, Artistic Associate. "This year's lineup features an array of captivating performances that will inspire and delight audiences of all ages. From the long-awaited return of Kenneth MacMillan's 'Ballade' to the world premiere of Roderick George's thought-provoking piece, 'The Missing Fruit,' each performance offers a unique and memorable experience."

Kenneth MacMillan's "Ballade" (1972)

Date: September 9th at 6pm, September 10th at 1pm

Venue: Outdoors, Mountain Stage

Tickets: $45/$75/$100

Kaatsbaan presents the long-awaited return of Kenneth MacMillan's "Ballade," a chamber work that has not graced the stage since 1972. Originally created for The Royal Ballet's New Group, this ballet unfolds on an austere set with a white table and chairs. As the performance unfolds, four dancers engage in a choreographic game of poker, where alliances form and hearts are won. MacMillan's fluid choreography, infused with gentle emotions and nods to classical traditions, creates a kaleidoscope of captivating dance. The $100 ticket includes admission to a pre-show talk and reception beginning at 3:30 on Saturday, September 9th.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, poetry, culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and two outdoor stages. Sitting on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement - just two hours north of New York City. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, physical or mental ability.