IN PIECES Regional Premiere Begins At Theater444 In May

Theatre444 has announced the Regional Premiere of a new contemporary musical; In Pieces, written and composed by Fred Ebb Award Finalist and Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist, Joey Contreras.

Featuring a pop-driven score, the musical invites you to explore the intricate tapestry of love, loss, and self-discovery through the eyes of eight vibrant characters, across three chapters of life, in the heart of New York City.

Before they can take the next step, they must retrace the journey, the stories, and the relationships that got them there. Our love lives are constantly in pieces. Shifting in and out of feeling fully complete. But you never know how a single spark one day can unlock a new you, so we make a choice at the crossroads. We say yes to the coffee date, and wherever that leads, we learn to embrace the journey. While our romantic lives may be fragmented and complex, each piece contributes to our understanding of love and ourselves. Each character's story offers a glimpse into the universal experience of navigating love's complexities, reminding us that while our love lives may be in pieces, they are also full of potential for new beginnings. This emotional ride proves that every ending is simply a new beginning waiting to unfold. Join us for a heartfelt experience that resonates with anyone who has ever loved in pieces.

With a talented cast hailing from multiple cities, audiences can expect to see pieces of themselves in these characters. Alex Ramos (Rochester) and Michael Giovannini (Seneca Falls), play friends Charlie and Grey on the verge of falling in love but afraid of what that means. Nick Bessette (Auburn) plays Hunter, an eternal bachelor at heart but navigating his complicated relationship with Sam played by Lauren McCall (Rochester). Austyn played by Damon Fletcher (Waterloo) is trying to feel more confident and build meaningful connections while Lily Flum (Rochester) plays Jael, who is playing catchup after a devastating breakup. Allauna Overstreet-Gibson (Geneva) plays River who is confronting unfinished emotional baggage from her past. Rounding out our company is Marley Mars (Seneca Falls) who plays Alex, a little jaded, a little hopeful and finding familiar patterns with guys.

This talented and experienced group is led by NYS Award Winning Artistic Director Pam Rapoza and Vocal Director Meredith Beckley. Wendy Varricchio- Fletcher serves as Stage Manager and Costumes are put together by Rachel Pugh. Sound Design is by Aubryn Neubert and Lighting and Technical Direction by RJ Rapoza with support from Brooke Corsner.

Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 29-31 at 8pm. Sunday June 1st at 1 pm and a special additional performance at 4pm. All performances are at the Geneva Community Center at 160 Carter Road Geneva, NY 14456. Visit www.theatre444.com to purchase tickets.

