Galerie Gmurzynska New York Extends Louise Nevelson Â– Wood Assemblages from the 1970's until July 27

Galerie Gmurzynska New York presents an exhibition of Louise Nevelson's iconic monochromatic wood assemblages alongside her rarely seen collages. These works will be on view at 39 East 78th Street, 3rd floor, from May 2nd to July 27, 2019.

To this day one of the most celebrated female artist of the 20th century, Nevelson's work has been exhibited alongside other greats such as Jasper Johns, Ellsworth Kelly, Frank Stella, and Robert Rauschenberg. Her works took notice among the combines of Rauschenberg and the immense color block paintings of Stella and now reside in the collections of top museums such as the Tate Gallery in London, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York,The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, The Museum of Modern Art, New York, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, DC.

As monumental as they are memorable, Nevelson's wood assemblages have been aligned with many different movements from Abstract Expressionism, to Cubism and Surrealism. In presenting these objects, Nevelson is presenting us with her own valued collection, her found objects, a personal anecdote, and a glance into her life.

Born in present day Ukraine in 1899, Nevelson's family settled in the United States by 1905. She studied the arts withFrederick Kiesler and Hilla Rebay, was introduced to Marcel Duchamp and Pablo Picasso, briefly attended Hans Hofmann's school in Munich, and worked as an assistant to Diego Rivera. With such prominent and influential colleagues, teachers, and mentors, she went on to create a unique art that would resonate with a myriad of artistic movements while staying wholly and genuinely her own.

Nevelson's collages are a harmonious and lesser seen companion to the assemblages. Titled after a famous Nevelson quote, "The way I think is collage," the gallery's publication was the first to focus on her collage work and brought to the surface never before published documentary images and personal essays by Robert Indiana and Bill Katz. Three of her collages will be on view for the exhibition.

Galerie Gmurzynska is an international art gallery with locations in Zurich, Zug, Switzerland, and New York City that specializes in modern and contemporary art as well as Russian avant-garde. Isabelle Bscher, is the third-generation owner and director.

www.gmurzynska.com





