Fort Salem Theater Reveals Cast for THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

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Fort Salem Theater has announced the full cast and creative team for its upcoming production of the musical “The Bridges of Madison County”, running April 24–May 3, of the Fort Salem Theater mainstage. Tickets, priced from $20–$38, are available now at FortSalem.com or by calling 518-854-9200.

Based on the beloved novel and film, “The Bridges of Madison County” tells the story of Francesca, an Italian immigrant living a quiet life in Iowa, whose world is forever changed when a National Geographic photographer arrives to document the area's iconic covered bridges. What follows is a brief but life-altering romance that explores love, sacrifice, and the courage it takes to follow one's heart. Featuring a lush, Tony Award-winning score by Jason Robert Brown, the musical is a sweeping and intimate celebration of connection and longing.

At the heart of Fort Salem Theater's production is a real-life love story that beautifully echoes the show's central romance. Iris Rogers and Ryan Canavan, who portray Francesca and Robert Kincaid, first met at Fort Salem Theater during “The Rocky Horror Show” in 2023. Rogers, a lifelong Salem native, and Canavan, a guest artist visiting the theater, quickly formed a connection that has since blossomed into a lasting relationship. Much like their characters, their story began with a chance meeting that changed everything…making their onstage partnership all the more poignant and authentic.

The cast also features Kevin Miner as Richard “Bud” Johnson, Alex White as Michael, and Abigail Weeden as Carolyn. Courtnie Harrington takes on the dual roles of Marian and Chiara, with Miriam Lerner as Marge and Jim Kidd as Charlie. Additional casting includes Arianna Dreher as State Fair Singer and understudy for Marian, Alice Kaplan in the ensemble and understudy for Marge/State Fair Singer, Rebecca Kilpeck in the ensemble, Ryan Coburn in the ensemble and understudy for Carolyn, and Vincent Panetta as Paolo.

The production is directed by Hannah Williams, with music direction by Jessica FitzSisti and choreography by Arianna Dreher. The creative team also includes Amy Collins (Stage Manager), Emily Jenkins (Costume Design), Andre Valverde (Sound Design), and Charles J.I. Krawczyk (Scenic Design). The production is produced by Kyle West, Executive and Artistic Director of Fort Salem Theater.

“This is one of the most romantic scores ever written for the musical stage,” says West. “To have a real-life couple at the center of this story, whose own relationship began right here at Fort Salem Theater, adds an extraordinary layer of truth and magic to this production. It's a reminder that sometimes, life really does imitate art.”

Audiences are invited to experience this moving and unforgettable story of love, choice, and the roads we take. Performances run for two weekends only, and early booking is highly recommended for the best seating selections.

Fort Salem Theater's full 2026 season includes “The Bridges of Madison County” (April 24-May 3), “The Laramie Project” (June 12-21), “Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill” (July 17-August 2), “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” (August 7-9), “To Kill a Mockingbird” (September 18-27), “Lizzie | The Lizzie Borden Musical” (October 23-November 1), and “Snow Business” (December 11-13).