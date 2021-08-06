Douglas Carter Beane Pens New Book and Directs BABES IN ARMS at Forestburgh Playhouse

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary as "The Miracle of the Forest," Forestburgh Playhouse, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Franklin Trapp, presents a new version of the Rodgers & Hart musical classic, Babes in Arms from August 24 through September 5.

Rodgers & Hart's Babes in Arms, with a fresh, witty and relevant script by acclaimed playwright, Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane, is the quintessential 'Hey, kids, let's put on a show' musical.

"It truly is a thrill that Douglas Carter Beane chose to bring his fresh, witty and relevant revival of Babes in Arms to the Forestburgh Playhouse," said Producer Franklin Trapp. "This tale couldn't be more perfect here and now as the Playhouse celebrates its 75th Anniversary--indeed, back in 1947, an intrepid group of artists bought a barn in the Town of Forestburgh and turned it into a theatre and here we are today. 'Babes' at the Playhouse is a match made in heaven."

Douglas Carter Beane added, "One of the greatest scores ever written for a musical? One of the all-time iconic premises of the Broadway Theater - 'I have a barn, let's put on a show!'? A super cute, multi-talented Swiss Army knife cast that acts, dances, sings and plays instruments? It's just what I want to do in this world of "no" and meanness. Some good old American optimism and wise-ass jokes."



Beane's previous works include the Tony-nominated Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Little Dog Laughed, As Bees in Honey Drown, The Country Club, Sister Act and The Nance. He wrote the screenplay for 1995's To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. Beane's newest work, Fairycakes, is set to premiere Off Broadway in October.

The production is Directed by Douglas Carter Beane, Choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical/Little Shop of Horrors), Co-arranger and Orchestrator/Music Supervisor by Andy Einhorn, Co-arranger and Orchestrator/Associate Music Supervisor by Mike Brun. Musical Direction by T.C. Kincer.

Babes in Arms features Eric Siegle (Valentine LaMar), Aliza Ciara (Dolores Reynolds), Liat Shuflita (Baby Rose), Tia Karaplis (Billie Smith), Jeffrey Marc Alkins (Marshall Blackstone), GraceAnn Kontak (Mitzi), Joseph Monseur (Petey), Dan Kelly (Booker), Logan Schmucker (Lincoln) and M.L. Catwell (Gus).

The design team includes Tim Golebiewski (Scenic Designer), Ethan Newman (Lighting Designer), Kevin Semancik (Sound Designer), Ashleigh Poteat (Costume Designer), Lorelei Davis (Properties Mistress), Shawn Boyle (Projection Designer), Hannah Yankowitz (Assistant Stage Manager). Caroline B. Jackson is Production Stage Manager.

This coming-of-age musical comedy premiered on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre on April 14, 1937. Featuring Mitzi Green and Alfred Drake, the musical ran for 239 performances. The 1939 MGM film version, starring Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney, furnished a new plot and kept only two of the original songs. Babes in Arms has never been revived on Broadway, but was presented in concert in 1989 with New Jersey Symphony Orchestra conducted by Evans Haile, and in 1999 for New York City Center's Encores!

Richard Rodgers (1902-1979) and Lorenz Hart (1895-1943) wrote their first shows together when both were still students attending Columbia University. Their breakthrough came with the score for a 1925 charity show, The Garrick Gaieties, which introduced the classic valentine to their hometown, "Manhattan."

Over the next five years they wrote 15 musical comedies for Broadway and London's West End before relocating to Hollywood in 1930, where they contributed songs and wrote the scores for several movie musicals, most notably Love Me Tonight, starring Maurice Chevalier.

In 1935 they returned to New York to write the score for Billy Rose's circus musical Jumbo, launching a golden era that included On Your Toes, Babes in Arms, I'd Rather Be Right, I Married An Angel, The Boys From Syracuse, Too Many Girls, Higher And Higher, Pal Joey and By Jupiter. In 1943 the partnership disbanded temporarily when Rodgers collaborated with Oscar Hammerstein II on Oklahoma!, but it resumed with a revision of their 1927 hit A Connecticut Yankee, which opened on November 17, 1943 - less than a week before Lorenz Hart's death.

Performances of Babes in Arms are Tuesday at 8:00pm, Wednesday at 2:00 and 8:00pm, Thursday through Saturday at 8:00pm, and Sunday at 3:00pm. Tickets are $45 by calling 845-794-1194 or online at www.fbplayhouse.org. Forestburgh Playhouse is located at 39 Forestburgh Road in Forestburgh, NY. (90 minutes from NYC)

All ticket-holders will receive guidelines and protocols prior to arrival and will be seated in comfortable, socially distanced locations. COVID vaccination required.

For more information and to purchase tickets to these outdoor delights-go to www.fbplayhouse.org or check out the events posted on the Forestburgh Playhouse Facebook Page!