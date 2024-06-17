Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Announces Lineup For 26th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival has announced the concert lineup for its 26th season, celebrating over two decades of bringing world-class music to the Cooperstown community.

“Our new season features an impressive collection of performances that will bring best-in-class artists in a wide variety of genres to perform for audiences in Cooperstown,” says Festival Founder and Artistic Director Linda Chesis. “We are thrilled to continue our tradition of presenting exceptional music in such unique and historic settings.”

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Miró Quartet: Voices of Home

Thursday, July 18 at 7pm at The Farmers' Museum

One of America's most celebrated string quartets, the Miró Quartet opens the season with a program that reflects on notions of home—from warmth and nostalgia to ambivalence and yearning—featuring works by contemporary composers Kevin Puts, Caroline Shaw, and George Walker in dialogue with classical giant Franz Joseph Haydn.

Caroga Arts Ensemble: American Journey

Thursday, July 25 at 7pm at The Farmers' Museum

Returning by popular demand, the Caroga Arts Ensemble will present a vibrant showcase of works by American composers including John Corigliano's “Voyage” and Aaron Copland's “Appalachian Spring,” directed by Glen Cortese, as well as Jessie Montgomery's “Divided,” featuring cellist Tommy Mesa.

Pianist Richard Goode Plays Late Beethoven

Tuesday, July 30 at 7pm at The Otesaga Resort Hotel

Internationally renowned pianist Richard Goode, praised for his deep and insightful interpretations, will perform a selection of Beethoven's late piano works. Goode's performances are known for their emotional depth and expressive power, making this a must-see event for classical music aficionados.

Catherine Russell, Blues and Jazz Singer

Tuesday, August 6 at 7pm at The Otesaga Resort Hotel

Grammy Award-winning singer Catherine Russell, whose voice “wails like a horn and whispers like a snake in the garden of Eden,” (NPR) promises to enchant and captivate with a unique blend of early jazz and blues standards plus hidden gems from the 1920s.

Family Music Fest with Justin Jay Hines, Percussionist and Host of NY Philharmonic Young People's Concerts

Friday, August 16 at 10:30am (Origins Cafe) and 3pm (The Farmers' Museum)

This family-friendly event will feature two different performances at Origins Cafe at 10:30am and The Farmers' Museum at 3pm hosted by the charismatic Justin Jay Hines. Each event begins with an interactive instrument workshop followed by a performance by Hines. The Family Music Fest aims to engage audiences of all ages with interactive musical experiences. While the events are free, registration is required.

Bach Again

Tuesday, August 20 at 7pm at Christ Episcopal Church

In this special concert, Bradley Brookshire (harpsichord), Wolfram Koessel (cello), and Linda Chesis (flute) will join forces with Avery Fisher Grant recipient Rachell Ellen Wong (violin) for a celebration of the pure beauty and undeniable genius of the music of J. S. Bach. In addition to performing a selection of Bach's instrumental sonatas -- masterful compositions that reveal new meaning with each encounter -- they will be joined by Glimmerglass Festival Young Artist Winona Martin (mezzo-soprano) for a selection of Bach's beloved arias.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students under 18. Tickets for all events must be purchased in advance either online from cooperstownmusicfest.org or over the phone by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. Please note there is a $2 service fee per phone order.

ABOUT THE COOPERSTOWN SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Founded in 1999 by flutist Linda Chesis, the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival has been bringing world-class chamber music performances to the Cooperstown area for over 25 years. The festival has featured performances by the American, Juilliard, St. Lawrence, Jupiter, and Jasper String Quartets, Stefon Harris, Bill Charlap, Kurt Elling, Simone Dinnerstein, Mark O'Connor, John Pizzarelli, the Sonia Olla Flamenco Dance Company, and many more. Concerts are held in venues across Cooperstown, including the grand Otesaga Hotel, The Farmers' Museum, and Christ Church (the church of author James Fenimore Cooper).

Comments