Cast and Creative Team Set For MARY POPPINS at Fort Salem Theater

Fort Salem Theater has announced the cast and creative team for Disney’s Mary Poppins, running from July 26 to August 11. Due to anticipated demand, a third weekend has been added to what is expected to be Fort Salem Theater’s biggest production to date.

Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West shared his excitement: “This production is a fantastic opportunity for both experienced and new performers of all ages to share the stage. It’s the perfect family-fun musical for our summer season, and one that kids and adults alike are sure to love.”

Based on the book by P.L. Travers, this beloved nanny (made famous on film by Julie Andrews) is “practically perfect” and knows just what “A Spoonful of Sugar” can do to help a posh pair of children seeking the perfect nanny. The musical brings the Disney favorite to life with songs like “Let’s Go Fly A Kite,” “Step In Time,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.” The musical is based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, with original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, a book by Julian Fellowes, and new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. It was co-created by Cameron Mackintosh.

Jaynie Parmenter stars as Mary Poppins. Jaynie returns to the role, having won the HSMTA Award as Mary Poppins in 2017. She then performed at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway as a Jimmy Awards nominee and now has several songs available on Spotify, including her single, “over u.” She appears opposite Michael Nichols-Pate as Bert. Michael is an Upstate-based performer, director, and producer who has most recently been seen onstage locally in “Cabaret” (Emcee), “Seussical” (Cat in the Hat), “Cinderella” (the Herald), and the world premiere of the musical “Solstice,” where he originated the role of Danny Romero.

Guest artist James Kidd makes his Fort Salem Theater debut as George Banks. James has performed in three National Tours, including "Annie," "Peter Pan," and "A Christmas Carol," plus numerous professional performances at Mac-Haydn Theatre and Park Playhouse. On TV, he appeared on “The Blacklist,” and in numerous crime dramas including "Redrum" and "Evilm" and the History Channel miniseries "The Men Who Built America." As his wife, Winifred Banks, Lauren Schirnhofer returns to FST, having recently appeared in “Into the Woods.” Lauren is an actor, singer, and teaching artist who has performed and taught throughout the U.S. and internationally, from Europe to South America. Her European credits include the French premieres of the musicals “Edges,” “Ordinary Days,” “Island Song,” and “Next Thing You Know.” Her US performances include “The Robber Bridegroom” (Rosamund), “You're a Good Man Charlie Brown” (Sally), “Rock of Ages” (Mother/Waitress #1), and “Into the Woods” (Baker's Wife, Cinderella), plus shows at Feinstein's 54 Below in NYC.

The Banks’ children are comprised of Luke Snyder of Salem and Nathan Graves of Greenwich as Michael, and Evelyn Clary of Cambridge (who recently appeared in the Batman film “Out of the Darkness”) as Jane Banks.

The full cast includes Alanah "Jackie" Grant as Mrs. Corry, Kathi Waters as the Bird Woman, Mary Jo Greco as Mrs. Brill, Chandler Hansen as Robertson Ay, Maureen Cossey as Miss Andrew, Liam Reynolds as Neleus, Warren Shultz as Admiral Boom & Bank Chairman, Vanessa Riley O'Neil-Moffre as Valentine, Kim Crossway as Katie Nanna, Molly Waters as Miss Lark, Anthony Jones as Park Keeper, Tara Graves as Miss Smythe, Lily Reynolds as Queen Victoria, Natalie Heneghan as Annie Corry, Scarlett Bashaw as Fannie Corry, Chandler Morris, Finn Allen, Heidi Pedersen, Vera Clary, Naomi Fitzpatrick, Narissa Mongiovi, Zurie Adams, and Julia Steidle (who understudies Miss Andrew and the Bird Woman).

The production team is no stranger to the musical. Fort Salem Theater’s production is directed and choreographed by Kyle West, who worked behind the scenes on the Broadway production in 2007-2008. Music Director Tom Odell once played Bert, and Assistant Director Jenna Wilkinson coincidently played Mary in a previous production. Rounding out the creative team is Assistant Music Director Lily Gallagher, Stage Manager Julia Steidle, and Resident Scenic Designer Charles J.I. Krawczyk. Additional creative team members will be announced soon.

Mary Poppins performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2:00PM from July 26 to August 11. The historic theater is located at 11 E. Broadway in Salem, New York. Tickets range from $20-$30, with discounts available for groups 10+. Get yours before they “fly” away at FortSalem.com or by calling 518-854-9200.

