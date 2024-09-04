BWW Q&A: James Alonzo White on MAY WE ALL at The Rev

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new country music musical! May We All finds Jenna Coates, an aspiring country music singer, struggling to make it in Nashville. Jenna is forced to return to her small hometown of Harmony, TN, where she is reunited with old friends, her empty nester parents, and her past. Inspired by the growth and change taking place in Harmony, Jenna faces the music and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Featuring the music of Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and many more, and introducing two original songs co-written by Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, it’s a homespun show for the entire family.

James Alonzo White (Choreographer) is a North Carolina native, who received his Master of Arts in Dance Education at New York University. With a strong background in Street Jazz, Hip-Hop, Modern, Contemporary and Commercial Dance, James is one of the most acclaimed choreographers and dance teachers in today’s industry. Currently, he is a teaching faculty member at world renowned Broadway Dance Center, Brickhouse NYC, and Peridance Capezio Center. James’ choreography credits include: Footloose at The REV, Mad Apple with Cirque du Soleil, Dreamgirls, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Disney Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruises, MSC Cruises, and the Knicks City Dancers. He currently works with rising artists such as: Chloe Flower, Alex Mali, Saint Ahmad, and Miss Madeline as their lead choreographer, choreographing several of their musical videos and live performances. In 2020, during the global pandemic James released a visual entitled “Brand New Day“ featuring NYC’s finest dancers, inspired by the iconic film, The Wiz. With a pure intention to spread joy during uncertain times, “Brand New Day” took on a life of its own by quickly becoming a viral success, garnering attention from acclaimed artists like Diana Ross, Evan Ross, Jennifer Garner, Octavia Spencer, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Todrick Hall, Billy Porter, and Deborah Cox.

Where are you from, where did you grow up and where do you live now?

Originally from Raleigh, NC. Currently I live in New York City.

How long have you been "in the business"?

I would say 8 years. That's when I got my first major dance job.

How did theatre/dance first come into your life?

I took a modern dance class the last semester of my senior year of high school and have fallen in love ever since. But I used to watch a lot of music videos growing up and would record them and learn all the choreography.

Describe a time or moment or show that had particular or special impact on you. Why?

The Brand New Day video I did in 2020 that went viral. It honestly changed my life and my career. I started working as a choreographer after that video and it was crazy/amazing to see how many people were touched and moved by the video as well.

What does being a choreographer mean to you?

It means that I get to inspire the world through movement and creativity. Seeing people impacted by my choreography truly means the world to me.

What is your process for choreographing a show?

Music really drives me and understanding the feel and vibe that it evokes. And then understanding the story and how to push that through movement and dance.

What are you most looking forward to about working on this show at The REV?

I haven't really dabbled in country music or movement that much so I am excited to do something new and push my creativity to the next level.

What would you be doing if you weren't working in theatre?

Probably in production for non-scripted tv or teaching

What brings you joy?

Roller coasters, reality tv, video games

What is one piece of advice you would give to a young aspiring theatre artist?

Knowing what's for you is for you and enjoying the journey, don't rush it because everyone's journey does not look the same.

What perspectives/practices/disciplines have shaped your career thus far?

Being a good person, making the best out of any situation, being adaptable, and just never giving up even though in this industry it is very easy to.

What excites you about the future of the theatre?

The diversity in shows and people being cast in them. I have so many friends who are commercial dancers who would have never done theater and now a lot of them are on broadway.

