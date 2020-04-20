BWW Feature: CNY Theater Community Brings Love and Support to Local Actor in Patrick's Positivity Parade

Patrick Carman (in the red shirt) with his family watching Patrick's Positivity Parade.

Photo by Den Fern.

On Saturday, April 18, 2020 the Central New York Theater community came together to support one of their own local actors. Patrick's Positivity Parade was a "car train" of over 150 vehicles that drove through Patrick Carman's neighborhood to show support, love, and positivity for the 26-year-old with a health condition.

Patrick made a Facebook announcement last Wednesday after being in the hospital for quite a lengthy time that his health is failing and he is now home and will be receiving Hospice care. When this was posted it came as no surprise that the supportive, loving, and giving Central New York theater community wanted to help their friend in any way possible. Korrie Taylor stated that "Patrick is truly the most positive person most of us have ever met. He is always ready with a smile and has worked with so many of the local companies including: Central New York Playhouse, Baldwinsville Theatre Guild, Redhouse, Oswego Players, CNY Arts, and more. He has done over 30 shows here in CNY in the short time he's been involved!"

The local theater community of course wanted to find a way to come together (while still following socially distant guidelines) to bring some positivity to Patrick Carman. Maria Rotella came up with the idea of Patrick's Positivity Parade. This resulted in cars for as far as the eye could see. It was made up of theater friends, former teachers, members of Liverpool High School FAME group, and many more. All went in full force through Patrick's neighborhood to show their love and support for this young man that has brought nothing but positivity to the people he meets. The cars were all decorated with signs and balloons. Many signs included pictures of Patrick in shows, positive messages, and many with a Disney theme as Patrick has a love for all things Disney. Members past and present of Liverpool High School's FAME group, led by music teacher Stephanie Suarez , performed "Seasons of Love" for Patrick outside his home (they followed socially distant guidelines). Patrick sat in the back of his car as the "car train" made its way through his neighborhood.

A vehicle in the "car train" of Patrick's Positivity Parade.

Photo by Den Fern.

To organize this heartwarming event members of the theater community contacted Patrick's Mother to make sure it was alright to have Patrick's Positivity Parade to support Patrick and once they got the "ok" they started a group on Facebook to get the word out. Local community theatre actor Jim Magnarelli was able to help with getting police to block the entrance off on Buckley Road as the train of cars made their way to Patrick's neighborhood. The truly heartwarming parade lasted about an hour as Patrick's friends came out to support him in this difficult time.

There is also another group on Facebook "We Love Patrick Carman" where friends can drop photos, videos, and memories about Patrick. The outpouring of love and support for Patrick in this group is nothing short of amazing. Patrick's friends in the theater community were not the only ones to show love and praise for their friend, local celebrities left a shout out of support for Patrick Carman as well. The obsession and love for Patrick spread even further and it even reached big Broadway stars which included Sutton Foster, Alice Ripley, Stephanie J. Block, Jodi Benson, Andre De Shields, Seth Rudetsky, Stephen Schwartz, Shaggy, Jessica Vosk, Christiane Noll, and many more.

The local theater community in Central New York, as I have said many times before, is loyal, giving, passionate, and truly devoted. Patrick's Positivity Parade was a heartwarming event to support Patrick Carman in this difficult time for him and his family. Patrick's intoxicating smile in the posted pictures by photographer Den Fern from the parade as he saw his remarkable friends from a distance in their cars is truly beautiful and special.

There are also plans in the works that include donations to the family and a scholarship in Patrick's name.





